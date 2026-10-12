Projecting The Cincinnati Reds' 2027 Opening Day Lineup

The Cincinnati Reds started the 2026 season about as well as they could have hoped, going 20–11 through April before collapsing in May and never recovering afterward, ending up with just 75 wins and finishing last in the NL Central.

There are lots of questions going into this offseason, particularly regarding collective bargaining, that will make this one of the more difficult offseasons to navigate. Here is our projected starting lineup for the Reds on Opening Day, 2027.

SS: Elly De La Cruz 1B: Sal Stewart CF: Dane Myers C: Tyler Stephenson 3B: Alec Bohm LF: JJ Bleday 2B: Juan Brito DH: Spencer Steer RF: Hector Rodriguez SP: Chase Burns

Starting Pitcher Chase Burns

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Burns established himself as the Reds’ best pitcher and one of the best young arms in Major League Baseball. In his first full season at the big-league level, he went 15-3 with a 2.86 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP, finishing fourth in wins and ninth in strikeouts.

With Hunter Greene out for all of the 2027 season, uncertainties surrounding Nick Lodolo's trade status this offseason, and Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer taking steps back last season, Burns is the most logical choice to be the Reds’ Opening Day starter for 2027.

Leading Off: Short Stop Elly De La Cruz

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) steals second base as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) attempts to tag him out in the fifth inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When leading off an inning, De La Cruz batted .270 with six home runs and 11 doubles. Once the Reds moved him to the leadoff position in late June, his numbers improved vastly on offense. He slashed .303/.405/.556 with five home runs in July. He cooled down in August after dealing with a quad injury, but in September, he was the best hitter in baseball, winning Player of the Month for September after posting a stat line of .348/.437/.719, nine home runs, 19 RBI, six stolen bases, and a 1.156 OPS.

De La Cruz improved in every way possible in 2026. He hit a career-high 30 home runs and improved his defense. The Reds should have De La Cruz penciled in as their leadoff batter on Opening Day 2027 and going forward.

Batting Second: First Base Sal Stewart

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart fields the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick for an out, in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart had a rookie season for the ages in 2026. He finished third in Major League Baseball in RBI with 112, tied for 15th in home runs with 32 and was the Reds' most consistent hitter for a large portion of the season. Along with Burns, he was also named to the All-Star team in his first season. His 112 RBI set the Reds rookie RBI record, previously held by Jim Greengrass with 100.

Stewart has defensive flexibility to play both second and third base, also giving the Reds options in free agency. 2026 was the first season in which he played first base primarily; he played just one game at first base in Triple-A in 2025 before he made his Major League debut in September of that season.

Second Base: Juan Brito

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Juan Brito (46) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Brito has earned the opportunity to be an everyday player at second base. With how much Matt McLain has struggled offensively over the last two seasons, it's hard to give him much longer of a leash. Brito will have to earn this job in Spring Training, but he played well once he was called up in August after being acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

With the Reds, he slashed .309/.339/.509 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Defensively, not having McLain at second is a downgrade, but Brito is not a liability by any means and played the position well in his limited time.

Catcher: Tyler Stephenson

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after striking out in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson is a free agent this offseason, but I think the Reds get a deal done to bring the 2015 first-round pick back to Cincinnati. After starting the season cold, Stephenson was the Reds’ best hitter for parts of June and July. He had the second-highest home run total of his career with 15, and he drew the most walks of his career.

The Reds Make The Move To Sign Bohm In Free Agency

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has recently linked the Reds to free agent Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm as a replacement for Hayes at third base this offseason. While I find it hard to see the Reds finding a way to move on from Hayes's contract without doing the ultimate surprise and just eating it by cutting him, I think the Reds will add Bohm.

Bohm is an obvious upgrade at third offensively. He's been an above-average hitter over his entire career and has hit double-digit home runs in each of the last five seasons. Hitting in Great American Ballpark will let him showcase his power better than hitting in the National League East ballparks he's hit in during his entire career playing with Philadelphia.

The Reds have far more questions than answers this offseason. After reaching the postseason in 2025 in manager Terry Francona's first season, the Reds finished with just 75 wins in 2026 and were in last place in the NL Central.