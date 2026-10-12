Projecting The Cincinnati Reds' 2027 Opening Day Lineup
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The Cincinnati Reds started the 2026 season about as well as they could have hoped, going 20–11 through April before collapsing in May and never recovering afterward, ending up with just 75 wins and finishing last in the NL Central.
There are lots of questions going into this offseason, particularly regarding collective bargaining, that will make this one of the more difficult offseasons to navigate. Here is our projected starting lineup for the Reds on Opening Day, 2027.
- SS: Elly De La Cruz
- 1B: Sal Stewart
- CF: Dane Myers
- C: Tyler Stephenson
- 3B: Alec Bohm
- LF: JJ Bleday
- 2B: Juan Brito
- DH: Spencer Steer
- RF: Hector Rodriguez
- SP: Chase Burns
Starting Pitcher Chase Burns
Last season, Burns established himself as the Reds’ best pitcher and one of the best young arms in Major League Baseball. In his first full season at the big-league level, he went 15-3 with a 2.86 ERA, 185 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP, finishing fourth in wins and ninth in strikeouts.
With Hunter Greene out for all of the 2027 season, uncertainties surrounding Nick Lodolo's trade status this offseason, and Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer taking steps back last season, Burns is the most logical choice to be the Reds’ Opening Day starter for 2027.
Leading Off: Short Stop Elly De La Cruz
When leading off an inning, De La Cruz batted .270 with six home runs and 11 doubles. Once the Reds moved him to the leadoff position in late June, his numbers improved vastly on offense. He slashed .303/.405/.556 with five home runs in July. He cooled down in August after dealing with a quad injury, but in September, he was the best hitter in baseball, winning Player of the Month for September after posting a stat line of .348/.437/.719, nine home runs, 19 RBI, six stolen bases, and a 1.156 OPS.
De La Cruz improved in every way possible in 2026. He hit a career-high 30 home runs and improved his defense. The Reds should have De La Cruz penciled in as their leadoff batter on Opening Day 2027 and going forward.
Batting Second: First Base Sal Stewart
Stewart had a rookie season for the ages in 2026. He finished third in Major League Baseball in RBI with 112, tied for 15th in home runs with 32 and was the Reds' most consistent hitter for a large portion of the season. Along with Burns, he was also named to the All-Star team in his first season. His 112 RBI set the Reds rookie RBI record, previously held by Jim Greengrass with 100.
Stewart has defensive flexibility to play both second and third base, also giving the Reds options in free agency. 2026 was the first season in which he played first base primarily; he played just one game at first base in Triple-A in 2025 before he made his Major League debut in September of that season.
Second Base: Juan Brito
I think Brito has earned the opportunity to be an everyday player at second base. With how much Matt McLain has struggled offensively over the last two seasons, it's hard to give him much longer of a leash. Brito will have to earn this job in Spring Training, but he played well once he was called up in August after being acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.
With the Reds, he slashed .309/.339/.509 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Defensively, not having McLain at second is a downgrade, but Brito is not a liability by any means and played the position well in his limited time.
Catcher: Tyler Stephenson
Stephenson is a free agent this offseason, but I think the Reds get a deal done to bring the 2015 first-round pick back to Cincinnati. After starting the season cold, Stephenson was the Reds’ best hitter for parts of June and July. He had the second-highest home run total of his career with 15, and he drew the most walks of his career.
The Reds Make The Move To Sign Bohm In Free Agency
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has recently linked the Reds to free agent Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm as a replacement for Hayes at third base this offseason. While I find it hard to see the Reds finding a way to move on from Hayes's contract without doing the ultimate surprise and just eating it by cutting him, I think the Reds will add Bohm.
Bohm is an obvious upgrade at third offensively. He's been an above-average hitter over his entire career and has hit double-digit home runs in each of the last five seasons. Hitting in Great American Ballpark will let him showcase his power better than hitting in the National League East ballparks he's hit in during his entire career playing with Philadelphia.
The Reds have far more questions than answers this offseason. After reaching the postseason in 2025 in manager Terry Francona's first season, the Reds finished with just 75 wins in 2026 and were in last place in the NL Central.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan