The past two nights, the Cincinnati Reds have lost absolute heartbreakers to the Chicago Cubs. On Monday night, it was a walk-off home run that gave the Reds the loss, and on Tuesday night, it was an extra-innings defeat that extended the team's losing streak.

Wednesday's game against the Cubs would be another chapter in the painful existence of being a fan of the Reds. Once again, it took extras, but the Cubs would stab us all right in the hearts one more time.

There's plenty to dissect from this one, so let's get straight to it. Here is your recap of the Reds' 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Only Pain

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnatti Reds centerfielder TJ Friedl (29) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Wednesday's game had all the makings of one that fans have seen far too many times in the past. It felt like the Reds were destined to come up short. However, Spencer Steer and the rest of the crew were not ready to go gentle into the night.

Steer got the scoring started in the top of the ninth with a monster solo shot. Later in the inning, Elly De La Cruz's warning track flyout would bring in Matt McLain and Tyler Stephenson. It was an unbelievable performance from an offense that has struggled recently.

Unfortunately, that offensive performance did not result in a much-needed win for this team.

Shaky Start, Strong Finish

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnatti Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Brady Singer's start to the 2026 campaign has not been one the former first-round pick had hoped for. On Wednesday, Singer allowed a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning that put the Reds behind early, but in a sick way, it almost seemed to settle him down.

Singer finished his night with two innings, delivering a very strong effort. Singer's stat line finished with six strikeouts, one walk, and four earned runs in six innings. Not the best performance from him, but also not the worst.

Walks Haunt

Apr 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) pitches against Minnesota Twins first baseman Kody Clemens (2) in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

All that talk of this season's bullpen rivaling the crew from 1990 needs to be extinct. Sure, losing your closer to a freak accident is tough luck. However, the relief pitching on Wednesday left the door open for the Cubs to once again celebrate a magical win in front of the home crowd.

Brock Burke would walk in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th. I don't know about you, but I think we've seen far too many walks bringing in runs for the last week.

The Cubs have won the series, but we still have one more chance to see them break us. Thursday's finale at Wrigley Field will feature Rhett Lowder taking on Shota Imanaga. Lowder has basically been in the same boat as Singer to start this season. The Reds starter will enter Thursday's game with a 3-2 record, but it's the inflated 5.09 ERA that has some worried.

I would rather not see another National League Central foe. Not sure my heart can handle this.