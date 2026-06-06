Reds Ace Raves About Time With MLB Develops in Visit During Play Ball Live Stream

The Cincinnati Reds will need to have a short memory after losing the first two games of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds continue to look far from the team that was sweeping fans off their feet in April. There are plenty of reasons the Reds' fall off has taken place, and the biggest could be the elite talent on the injured list.

There's no doubt the Reds are missing ace Hunter Greene. Greene has been out with an elbow injury, but recently had a bullpen session that is trending toward the ace's return.

As fans wait for his anticipated return, Greene had a chance to speak with MLB Network during its Play Ball Live, hosted by Ken Griffey Jr., C.C. Sabathia, and Harold Reynolds.

Ken Griffey, Jr. makes contact in the batting cage during a workout prior to Opening Day. The Reds will open the 2001 season tomorrow against the Braves at Cinergy Field. Photo made Sunday April 1, 2001. Title No Title | The Enquirer/Michael E. Keating via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to the press release from the network, "Originating from the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, the site of the MLB Breakthrough Series, the interactive stream produced by MLB Network is designed to engage, excite, and inspire youth baseball and softball players all over the world."

Along the live stream on Friday, players like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined the stream as youth players and coaches were encouraged to join the stream and ask the top MLB stars questions.

Greene happened to be one of the special guests on Friday's stream. During his visit, Greene spoke about the importance of the MLB Develops program.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It meant so much to have access to players that did what I wanted to accomplish, it made it more tangible," Greene explained when sharing his experience with MLB Develops.

"I think access is one of the most important things for players and anyone that aspires to go to the big leagues and play at the highest level."

The development league definitely did its job with Greene. The Reds' flame-throwing right-handed star is a poster boy for just how important development programs are.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The stream on Friday was a really cool experience, not just for the youth aspiring to play professional baseball, but for anyone who wants to hear uplifting stories about the game we all love.

Friday's stream kicked off a weekend full of programming by the network that will highlight events from all over the world in an effort to increase participation in youth softball and baseball. Let's continue to grow the game until we see more Hunter Greenes in Cincinnati. This franchise could sure use them