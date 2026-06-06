Reds Ace Raves About Time With MLB Develops in Visit During Play Ball Live Stream
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The Cincinnati Reds will need to have a short memory after losing the first two games of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds continue to look far from the team that was sweeping fans off their feet in April. There are plenty of reasons the Reds' fall off has taken place, and the biggest could be the elite talent on the injured list.
There's no doubt the Reds are missing ace Hunter Greene. Greene has been out with an elbow injury, but recently had a bullpen session that is trending toward the ace's return.
As fans wait for his anticipated return, Greene had a chance to speak with MLB Network during its Play Ball Live, hosted by Ken Griffey Jr., C.C. Sabathia, and Harold Reynolds.
According to the press release from the network, "Originating from the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, the site of the MLB Breakthrough Series, the interactive stream produced by MLB Network is designed to engage, excite, and inspire youth baseball and softball players all over the world."
Along the live stream on Friday, players like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined the stream as youth players and coaches were encouraged to join the stream and ask the top MLB stars questions.
Greene happened to be one of the special guests on Friday's stream. During his visit, Greene spoke about the importance of the MLB Develops program.
"It meant so much to have access to players that did what I wanted to accomplish, it made it more tangible," Greene explained when sharing his experience with MLB Develops.
"I think access is one of the most important things for players and anyone that aspires to go to the big leagues and play at the highest level."
The development league definitely did its job with Greene. The Reds' flame-throwing right-handed star is a poster boy for just how important development programs are.
The stream on Friday was a really cool experience, not just for the youth aspiring to play professional baseball, but for anyone who wants to hear uplifting stories about the game we all love.
Friday's stream kicked off a weekend full of programming by the network that will highlight events from all over the world in an effort to increase participation in youth softball and baseball. Let's continue to grow the game until we see more Hunter Greenes in Cincinnati. This franchise could sure use them
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93