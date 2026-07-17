Reds Activate Outfielder From Injured List Ahead of Rockies Series, Send Ivan Johnson to Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds are getting another key player back from the injured list on Friday. The team announced that they have activated outfielder Dane Myers from the 10-day IL and have optioned utility man Ivan Johnson to Triple-A as the corresponding move.

Myers Is Back

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers runs to first base after hitting into a game ending double play against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers injured his shoulder on June 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers after making a spectacular leaping catch. He ran into the wall at full speed and was carted off the field. It was officially diagnosed as a right shoulder contusion.

“It was an amazing catch." Manager Terry Francona said postgame. "He’s fearless going into the wall, probably like nobody I’ve ever seen.”

The Reds' outfield depth became shallow after his injury, so much so that they had to move Matt McLain to center while he was out. Myers' return is big in many ways. The Reds currently have Blake Dunn and McLain on the injured list and TJ Friedl and Noelvi Marte have continued to struggle.

Myers offers a plus bat versus left-handed pitching and much better defense than Friedl in the outfield. He will be active for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Opening Road Trip After The All-Star Break Could Confirm The Reds Should Sell At The Trade Deadline

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds return from the All-Star break at 43-52 and eight games out of a playoff spot. They open with a three-team road trip against the Rockies, Mariners, and the Cardinals before returning home on July 27 to play the Guardians.

The Reds have played great against the Rockies over the last two seasons. They are 11-5 against them since 2023 and 2-1 this season. The Rockies are a bad team this season, but the Reds have played badly since the last time they faced each other. The Reds last played the Rockies the final week of April, where the Reds wrapped up a 17-win month and a 20-11 record at month's end. The Rockies have the worst record in the National League, but are just 5 1/2 games behind the Reds for the worst record in the league at 39-59.

If the Reds struggle against the Rockies, then subsequently the Mariners and the Cardinals before the end of the month, the Reds need to sell and sell big. Nick Lodolo is currently on the IL with blisters. Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Emilio Pagan, Pierce Johnson, Eugenio Suarez, Spencer Steer, and anyone else that has any trade value needs to be explored for the long-term health of the franchise.

The Reds extended Chase Burns on Thursday to a seven-year, $105 million deal to lock him up long-term, and there is still optimism for a deal for Sal Stewart to lock in a young core. Both players were named to their first All-Star team this season in their first full season of play. Being able to add some players or prospects of value to build around them, along with Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene, will help rejuvenate the roster going forward.