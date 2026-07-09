One Position the Cincinnati Reds Have Failed to Develop in the Minors

The Cincinnati Reds gave fans a reason to celebrate in their 11-5 trouncing of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

While it was fun to celebrate a victory, there's still a dark cloud hanging over this franchise. A postseason berth feels like a pipe dream, and many in the fan base are looking ahead to the 2026 MLB Draft.

The draft will go down on July 11-12, and will be a chance for every team to find their future diamond in the rough. As we get closer to the draft, let's take a look at how the Reds got in the shape they're in this season. Here is the one position the Reds have failed to develop up to this point.

Just One?

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) walks to the dugout after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When deciding what position to focus on, I realized that there are plenty of positions to choose for this. The Reds' scouting department and front office have failed this franchise in a variety of ways. If I had to choose one position to focus on, it would be center field.

The Reds outfield has been a revolving door for the entire short time Terry Francona has been the manager. Francona has his faults, but blaming him for the dumpster fire that was this franchise before he got here simply isn't fair.

The Reds hoped that TJ Friedl would be the leader of the outfield. Unfortunately, his bat has not been good enough to be an everyday player for the franchise.

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Dane Myers (17) catches a fly ball in the third inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking down the list behind Friedl, the Reds have turned to Dane Myers and Blake Dunn to be the players who take over the center field role. Unfortunately, injuries have sidelined both of them.

But even before the injuries, if the Reds were placing their future in Dunn and Myers to lead the outfield, then they were going to be setting this franchise up for another failed rebuild.

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn (59) catches a fly out hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The development of the entire outfield has been a failure by this front office. Fans have seen players like Rece Hinds and Will Benson come and go, and chances are that more will be looking for another home by the time this season ends.

The Reds have the 18th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft. Now, everyone knows the first round selection won't decide everything about this draft class. But it will set the tone for where this franchise wants to go. For the Reds, finding outfield talent is a top priority.