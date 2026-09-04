Reds Add Talented Top Prospect to Team in Slew of Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Reds are in a tough spot as a franchise right now. They don't have the best farm system in the world. Their big-league roster has some talent, but it doesn't have the depth to compete for a World Series.

As a result, they've begun turning the season over to the younger players, which includes Hector Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been very good for Terry Francona and the Reds over the last few weeks. On Friday, they called up another top prospect to help push the youth movement forward.

The Reds announced that prospect Carlos Jorge was being called up while veteran infielder Ivan Johnson was sent back to Triple-A. The Reds also sent Michael Toglia to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder dislocation to clear room on the 40-man roster for Jorge.

Carlos Jorge is a Solid Addition to the Reds Roster

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge could be a solid addition for the Reds down the stretch. The young prospect slashed .330/.402/.452 with 13 extra-base hits in 59 games at the Double-A level before being called up to Triple-A. In limited time at the Triple-A level, Jorge had eight extra-base hits. He's swiped 33 bases across both levels of the minor leagues this season.

Jorge is an elite athlete with a very good glove. He can play multiple positions at a high level while being an elite runner on the bases and in the field. The only potential issue with the Reds' No. 16-ranked prospect is the fact that he only posted a .700 OPS in his time at the Triple-A level. He might be overwhelmed by big-league pitching.

Johnson struggled at the big-league level. He only recorded one hit in 16 at-bats with the Reds. He was largely uncompetitive for a chunk of his time on Cincinnati's roster. Toglia was seemingly progressing well this season, but this injury derailed all of that progress.

The Reds will likely give Jorge a chance to make an impact at multiple positions this season. He could see time in the infield and in the outfield depending on what the Reds need on any given day. The team's outfield has been horrendous this season, so it's no surprise to see Jorge called up.

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