Report: Reds Calling Up Breakout Prospect After Impressive Minor League Season

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly promoting one of their biggest breakout prospects this year to the big leagues.

According to Mike Rodriguez, the Reds are calling up Carlos Jorge, the organization's No. 12-ranked prospect according to Baseball America.

After struggling offensively in 2025 in High-A Dayton, Jorge has had a huge bounce-back season this year. In 88 games between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, Jorge is slashing .308/.376/.427 with 21 extra-base hits and 33 stolen bases.

Jorge has always been known for his elite defense in center field, but seeing him take a big jump offensively this year has been a pleasant surprise.

Jorge's Scouting Report

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; On field hats of the Cincinnati Reds are seen on the dugout steps during the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge started out as an infielder, but ultimately, moved to the outfield where he has excelled.

"Small with a compact build, Jorge looks like he might be an impactful offensive player," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He's an excellent athlete who plays with a lot of energy. A left-handed hitter with a line-drive stroke, Jorge uses the entire field and can shoot the ball to the gaps, with the chance to develop into an average hitter or better with better strike zone awareness. He's added a lot of strength to his smaller frame, and while he likely won't have a ton of home run thump, there is extra-base power in there. At least an above-average runner, he's aggressive and has good instincts on the basepaths, making him a threat to run."

Corresponding Roster Move?

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) catches a fly out hit by St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Jose Fermin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see what the corresponding roster move is on Thursday when Jorge comes up. Could TJ Friedl be designated for assignment? That seems like the obvious choice, although Terry Francona really likes Friedl.

The veteran outfielder has had the worst season of his career, slashing .165/.248/.251 with just 11 extra-base hits and five stolen bases.

If the Reds were to DFA Friedl, it would open the door for them to platoon Dane Myers and Jorge for the remainder of the season. Myers has been elite against left-handed pitching, while Jorge has struggled against lefties throughout his time in the minors. Against right-handed pitching this season, however, Jorge is slashing an impressive .318/.385/.443.

It’ll be an interesting decision for the Reds, but the organization finally seems focused on using the rest of the season to give its young players an opportunity and find out exactly what they can do at the Major League level.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



