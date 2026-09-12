Reds Affiliate Punches Ticket to Championship for First Time Ever

The Cincinnati Reds' High-A affiliate, Dayton Dragons, have won their first playoff series in their 26-year history and are heading to the Midwest League Championship series on Sunday.

The Reds' High-A Affiliate Gives Us A Glimpse Into The Future

Jun 8, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) is all smiles as the Crimson Tide players and coaches celebrate their 7-2 win over St. John’s to earn a trip to the College World Series. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dragons won game three of the best-of-three series against the Great Lakes Loons 5-0 on Friday night. The Reds' 25th-ranked prospect, Mason Morris, pitched four shutout innings with three hits, four walks, and six strikeouts. Jimmy Romano pitched two innings in relief with no hits, one walk, and a strikeout to earn the win. On offense, catching prospect Ryan McCrystal went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Justin Lebron went 0-for-4, Tyson Lewis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. The team's ninth-round pick in this year's draft, Damian Ruiz, went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

There is a lot of promising young talent on the Dayton roster. The Reds' first-round pick in this year's draft, Justin Lebron, has looked very good to begin his young professional career. He slashed .292/.346/.594 with eight home runs, five doubles, and 16 RBI in 23 games. Lewis has looked far better ever since moving up to High-A ball. He hit .274 with a .743 OPS and 18 extra-base hits. Lebron is the Reds’ third-ranked prospect, and Lewis is the fifth-ranked prospect.

Some notable top prospects in High-A are Eric Becker (7), Mason Morris (25), Edgar Colon (27), and Deivi Villafana (30). Becker was the Reds’ second-round pick in 2026 out of Virginia, and Morris was selected in the third round in 2025 out of Ole Miss. Colon and Villafana were each signed as international free agents in 2024.

The Dragons will take on the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday in game one of a best-of-three series.

Daytona Tortugas Swept in Playoff Series

Daytona Tortugas infielder Ichiro Cano (13) catches the ball and throws it to first against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Opening Day, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' Low-A affiliate, Daytona Tortugas, lost 12-2 as they were swept in their best-of-three series against Jupiter. The Tortugas were outscored 19-3 in the series. Arnaldo Lantigua went 4-7 with a home run in the series. The offense was a nonfactor in the series, and pitching struggled mightily, walking seven batters between both games.

The Reds' second-ranked prospect, Steele Hall, went 1-for-2 in game one but did not play in game two. He was one of the Reds' best hitting prospects across all levels in his first professional season. He slashed .288/.387/.518 with 30 extra-base hits and 24 stolen bases in the Arizona Complex League. He struggled to adjust to Low-A pitching but showed flashes of his potential at times.

Some notable top prospects on the Tortugas roster include: Hall (2), Aaron Watson (6), Jirvin Morillo (9), Mulivai Levu (10), Sheng-En Lin (11), Adolfo Sanchez (13), Arnaldo Lantigua (19), Ethan Norby (21), Luke Holman (24), and Tyner Horn (29).

The Tortugas reached the playoffs due to a very hot second half. They went 21-45 in the first half, last place in the Florida State League. They finished the second half 37-28, the second-best record in the Florida State League.