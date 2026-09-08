Two Red Minor League Affiliates Prepare for 2026 Postseason

The Cincinnati Reds are probably not going to the MLB Playoffs this year. But two of the Reds' minor league teams are headed to the postseason!

Daytona Tortugas (Low-A, Florida State League)

The Tortugas have been the hottest team in the Reds Organization in the second half of the season. They did not have the best first half in 2026, but have more than made up for it with a 37-28 second-half record. The Tortugas won the Florida State League East Title and will face Jupiter Hammerheads in the first round of the playoffs. Jupiter won the first-half playoff berth but has been really bad in the second half of the season. The Hammerheads have a 24-38 second-half record and ended the season going 1-9 in their last ten games—good news for the Tortugas.

Tortugas announcer Matthew Mounsey's assessment of their playoff chances: "We’ve been pretty banged up the last couple of weeks, but we go as far as the lineup will take us."

The Tortugas limped to the finish line, going 3-7 in their last ten games. But with the infusion of talent from the Arizona Complex League, like Jirvin Morillo and Steele Hall, and the 2026 Draft picks like Ty Horn and Ethan Norby, the Tortugas are exciting to get the playoffs started. Ethan Norby gets the ball in game one on Tuesday, September 8th, at home in Jackie Robinson Ballpark at 6:35 pm first pitch. The 2025 Tortugas went all the way to the Florida State Finals but ultimately lost. Hopefully it will be different this year.

Dayton Dragons baseball fans cheer on their team against the Lansing Lugnuts, Thursday, April 2, 2026, during the season-opener at Jackson Field in Lansing. Dayton won 8-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dayton Dragons (High-A, Midwest League)

The Dragons have had a fantastic 2026. They earned their playoff berth by winning the first-half Midwest League Title, their first playoff berth since 2007. Powered by top prospects such as Alfredo Duno, Carlos Sanchez, Kien Vu, Jose Montero, and Carter Graham. Only Vu is still in Dayton at the moment, but there are many newcomers who will help the Dragons in the playoffs.

2026 First Round Draft pick Justin Lebron and second-round pick Eric Becker are in Dayton and are expected to make a big impact in the playoffs. Ty Doucette, Tyson Lewis, and Kyle Henley have been promoted from Low-A Daytona to Dayton and are in the lineup every day. Along with their Midwest League Manager of the Year Julio Morillo, the Dragons are set to make some noise this postseason.

Their first game is on the road in Michigan on Tuesday, September 8th, 7:05 pm first pitch. The Dragons have not named a starter yet.

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