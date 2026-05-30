Reds Already Closing in on Last Year's Total in Troubling Category

The Reds have had plenty of frustrating losses this season, but Friday night's defeat continued a trend that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. According to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus, the Reds have already suffered 15 losses by five runs or more in 2026, putting them alongside some of baseball's worst teams in a category no contender wants to lead.

Most losses by 5+ runs this season:

Reds, 15

Rockies, 15

Astros, 13

Nationals, 13

For comparison, the Reds had just 20 losses by five or more runs during the entire 2025 season. With more than four months left to play, they're already three-quarters of the way to matching that total.

The Reds are currently 29-27, in fourth place in the National League Central Division, and sit six games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Hunter Greene Encouraged by Bullpen

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Reds' ace Hunter Greene continues to recover from offseason surgery in which he had bone spurs and loose bodies removed from his elbow. On Tuesday, Greene threw a bullpen session of about 15-20 pitches.

“I was really happy because my accuracy was actually really, really good," Greene told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I only threw my fastball and my splitter. But it was a good feeling, because I wasn’t surprised -- because of my work leading up to the bullpen.”

Greene is expected to be back pitching for the Reds sometime in July and Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed that on Friday.

“He’s doing really well," manager Terry Francona said. "As far as the schedule goes, we’re going to do what’s right by him. And when he’s ready, we will certainly welcome him back.”

The Reds desperately need more pitching as a whole. While Chris Paddack has been okay since signing with the team, they desperately miss Rhett Lowder, Greene, Brandon Williamson, and others.

But until then, there is no magic wand and guys are simply going to have to step up, starting with Brady Singer on Saturday night against the Braves.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



