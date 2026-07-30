Reds Announce Nine Prospect Promotions Including One of Organization's Best

The Cincinnati Reds' Arizona Complex season ended on Tuesday night after the ACL Reds fell to the ACL Rockies in the Championship finale. Now that the season has concluded, the team has promoted several prospects to Single-A Daytona.

Steele Hall Promoted To Daytona After Strong Pro Debut

Jun 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Fireworks erupt behind the ballpark after the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' second-ranked prospect, and MLB Pipeline's 47th-ranked prospect, Steele Hall, is one of nine prospects promoted to Daytona. The Reds' first-round pick in 2025 was excellent during his first professional season, slashing .288/.387/.518 with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, two triples, and 24 stolen bases. There were questions going into this season about the length of his swing and how he would translate to the professional ranks.

"The right-handed-hitting Hall had already added 15-20 pounds of strength during his final year of high school, which helped him improve considerably on both sides of the ball," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He gets top-of-the-scale grades on his speed from some evaluators, a tool that helps him on the basepaths and defensively. He’s going to play shortstop for a long time thanks to outstanding range in either direction, good actions and the ability to make throws from multiple angles with arm strength. He has a chance to be a plus defender with a plus arm to match."

Nine out of his 10 home runs were over the fence. He showcased his speed for an inside-the-park home run in a multi-home run game earlier in the season. He played well enough to earn a promotion earlier, but now fans will get to watch him play for the first time in affiliate ball with Daytona.

Jirvin Morillo's Rise Through The Prospect Rankings Is A Pleasant Surprise

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Fans wait to enter the ballpark before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morillo debuted this season as the Reds' 29th-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline. He is now ranked as the eighth prospect in the Reds' organization, as the team now has two catchers in their top 10, with Alfredo Duno ranked number one.

Morillo's offense has been his strongest asset. In the ACL, he slashed .321/.449/.652 with 13 home runs, 13 doubles, and 53 RBI. He walked at nearly a 19 percent rate and made contact at a 64 percent rate. He did have five errors and nine passed balls defensively, but his defense is considered average by scouts.

Morillo is another Venezuelan-born catcher in the farm system that fans should be excited about, and his rise through prospect rankings is a nice surprise.

Five Top-30 Prospects Promoted Along With Nine Others Promoted

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Netherlands pitcher Ryjeteri Merite (52) looks on against Israel during first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The remaining prospects being promoted include: 2025 second-round pick Aaron Watson, outfielder Adolfo Sanchez, pitcher Ryjeteri Merite, pitcher Iker Redona, pitcher Jesus Colina, converted pitcher Logan Tanner, and pitcher Luis Pimentel.

The Reds have been careful with Watson in his debut season. Originally committed to play at the University of Florida, the 19-year-old pitched in seven games this season and went 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP. He showed good command, walking just seven batters with 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

Merite pitched for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic prior to the season's opening. In the ACL, he had some dominant outings. He had three starts with 10 or more strikeouts, and on July 4, he recorded 11 strikeouts over five innings with just one walk. In 12 games, the left-hander went 3-2 with a 2.98 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in 42 1/3 innings. Merite is named after his father's favorite baseball player, Derek Jeter.

Redona was even more impressive, as he has been throughout his minor league career to this point. The 18-year-old went 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. He struck out 64 with just seven walks in 47 innings. The left-hander also had his share of dominant outings with the ACL Reds. He had six games with seven or more strikeouts, and on July 14, he struck out 11 batters over four innings. All but one of his outs were via the strikeout.

The Tortugas are currently leading the Florida State League in the second-half standings at 17-12. The new influx of talent will help bolster their roster as they look to clinch a playoff spot.