Reds Get Encouraging Injury News on Two Players But Bad News on Another

The Cincinnati Reds received a mix of good and bad news on the injury front Thursday as several players continue working their way back to the field.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nick Lodolo is set to take an important step in his recovery by facing hitters for two or three innings of live batting practice, while Brandon Williamson will begin a rehab assignment on Saturday. On the other hand, Blake Dunn is set to undergo elbow surgery, according to Charlie Goldsmith on X.

Lodolo is dealing wth his second blister of the season and will test out his new breaking ball grip when he faces live batters. Dunn has had elbow issues in the past and was hoping to avoid surgery. He was set to go on a rehab assignment, but had a setback and will now have surgery.

Brandon Williamson has been out since late April with left shoulder fatigue.

Sammy Stafura Red Hot at the Plate

Daytona Tortugas' Sammy Stafura trots to home plate to score during a game with the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Friday, June 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sammy Stafura, who the Reds traded to the Pirates at last year's deadline, has been absolutely crushing the ball in High-A this month. Through 18 games in July, Stafura is hitting .358 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 25 runs scored and six stolen bases while posting a .926 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, Ke'Bryan Hayes, the player Cincinnati acquired in the deal, has been one of the worst offensive players in baseball, making Stafura's breakout stretch especially difficult for Reds fans to watch.

Hayes is slashing .142/.196/.230 with six extra-base hits in 56 games.

Reds Have Struggled Mightily Against Pittsburgh

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) steps on second base ahead of Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) for the final out of the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled against the Pirates this season, dropping six of their first nine meetings against their NL Central rival. Cincinnati lost two of three at Great American Ball Park from March 30-April 1 before getting swept in Pittsburgh from May 1-3, although they did bounce back to take two of three at PNC Park from June 26-28.

The Pirates also took two of three in their final trip to Cincinnati last season and will be looking to win a third straight series at Great American Ball Park for just the second time since the stadium opened in 2003.

Rhett Lowder will start on the mound for the Reds on Thursday.

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