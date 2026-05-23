Reds Announce Surprising Transactions Prior to Game 2 in Doubleheader vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds didn't just get off on the wrong foot in their loss to the St. Louis Cardinals to begin Saturday's doubleheader. It looked like they overslept for the game.

The Reds dropped a decisive 8-1 contest to the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. In what looked like a promising lineup from manager Terry Francona, these Reds came out and did what they have done best in the month of May: lose.

Sure, the offense can take a ton of the blame in game one of the doubleheader, but the pitching issues are still nowhere near being solved. It was an ugly performance from starter Chris Paddack, and an even uglier performance by the bullpen.

Shortly after game one, the Reds announced some roster changes in hopes of having some more fresh arms for Saturday's second game.

New Arms

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Aside from Saturday night's starter, Chase Petty, being called up, the Reds are bringing up Zach Maxwell as well as activating left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson. With those two moves, the Reds are sending Conor Phillips and Jose Franco to AAA Louisville.

Phillips and Franco both had performances to forget in Saturday's first game. Phillips' issues with walks this season carried into the first game. The Reds reliever walked two while allowing two runs. For Franco, things were even worse. The right-hander allowed three walks in his performance, and he also gave up three runs in his two innings of work. One could say that walks may haunt.

For the new additions, this will be Ferguson's debut with the team. An oblique injury sidelined Ferguson for the start of the season. However, there's no better time to join a team than when they are desperate. Right? Maxwell has pitched just one inning for the Reds this season, and to save you the trouble. Let's just say that things did not go well when he allowed four runs in that lone inning.

More To Come

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Like it or not, there's more Reds baseball to view tonight. Petty will take the hill for a team that left a lot to be desired earlier today. For the Cardinals, they will have right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy on the mound. Leahy enters this game with a 5-3 record and a 3.94 ERA.

There's plenty to be down about when it comes to this club at the moment. However, if history has shown us anything, it's that winning can cure a lot.