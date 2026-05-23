Reds Need 3 Struggling Pitchers to Step Up in Series vs. Cardinals

With Friday's rainout, the Reds are calling up Chase Petty to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. The probable pitchers will be as follows for their series against the St. Louis Cardinals:

Saturday (Game 1): RHP Chris Paddack vs RHP Andre Pallante

Saturday (Game 2) RHP Chase Petty vs RHP Kyle Leahy

Sunday: RHP Brady Singer vs LHP Matthew Liberatore

Chris Paddack

Cincinnati Reds Chris Paddack looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paddack looked good in his Reds' debut against the Cleveland Guardians. He gave up just two runs on six hits over five innings o work. He walked a batter and struck out three.

The Reds will take that line from Paddack just about every time out.

On the season, Paddack has an ERA of 7.07 in 35 2/3 innings. He's appeared in seven games with the Marlins and just one with the Reds. If Paddack can give the Reds another start like he did in Cleveland, it would be a success.

Chase Petty

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Petty made one start for the Reds this year and he impressed at Wrigley Field vs. the Cubs. He gave up three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He made one mistake to Chicago outfielder Seiya Sukuki to turn the game into a 3-0 Reds' lead into a 3-3 game. Despite that, Petty looked better than expected.

However, since then, he's struggled in two starts in the minors. On May 10, he gave up three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out a batter.

On May 17, he gave up seven runs on eight hits in three innings. He added a walk and a strikeout.

Petty has been pretty inconsistent in the minors this season. He has an ERA of 6.32. The Reds really need him to step up on Saturday night and look more like the Petty we saw at Wrigley Field.

Brady Singer

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Singer has been the most disappointing pitcher on the staff this season. After a strong season a year ago, Singer has struggled mightily out of the gate for the Reds in 2026. Through 10 starts, Singer has an ERA of 6.26 and his average exit velocity against is the highest of his career. He's simply not fooling batters. He's given up 14 home runs, which ranks third most in the National League.

The right-hander is coming off a start against the Guardians, where he gave up five runs on seven hits in just four innings. While Singer is known for his consistency of being able to give you innings and make every start, he's made it past the fourth inning just once in his last four starts.

The Reds need Singer to be more like the version we saw in 2025.