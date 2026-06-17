Reds Beat Mets 5-3 Behind Sal Stewart's Big Night, Win Third Straight Series Against New York

The last time the Cincinnati Reds won a series was against the New York Mets in late May. It makes sense that the next time they finally win a series is against the Mets as well.

The offense has looked great for both games of this series so far, and the pitching was dominant again. Kodai Senga only managed to go four innings, as he gave up four earned runs and six base-runners. The four runs all came in the bottom of the first inning as Sal Stewart and Spencer Steer each went deep.

Meanwhile, Brady Singer has now pitched back-to-back solid outings. This time around, he tossed five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out five in his win.

The Reds' series losing streak is finally over, and here are our takeaways from tonight's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Spencer Steer Shines

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) rounds third to score on a Blake Dunn single to win the game in the 10th inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Reds won 4-3 on a walkoff hit by Blake Dunn, scoring Spencer Steer from second base in the 10th inning. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was only his sixth hit in the month of June, but Steer has managed to make each of those hits count. Four of his six hits have gone for home runs and he continues to be a consistent bat for a team that has been struggling for about two months now.

He went 1-3 with a walk and a home run.

He has 11 home runs so far this season, which, if he keeps pace, he will surpass his career high in a season (23).

For a team that constantly deals with injuries and inconsistent hitting, Steer has proven this season why he is so important to this team. He has played in 70 of 72 games this year while playing nearly every position and hitting in nearly every spot of the lineup. His ability to deal with change is his best quality, and if the Reds are able to dig themselves out of this hole, Steer will be a large part of the reason why.

Brady Singer Brings The Heat Again

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

He has struggled this season, but for two straight outings, he has put the Reds in a great position to win. The bullpen blew his last great start against the Padres, and there might have been some concern they would do it again tonight, but nonetheless, Singer gets his third win of the season.

He has only given up four earned runs in his last three games (15 innings pitched) and appears to be finding his groove, which has yet to be seen so far this season.

Like many others on this pitching staff, Singer has not been having his best season, but the Reds are desperate for him to return to form if there is any chance for a postseason push when Hunter Greene returns.

The depth of this pitching staff was one of the strengths of this roster coming into 2026, and it has been tested so far this season. Singer's availability outweighs his statistics. If he is able to stay hot, it allows the Reds to not have to rely on their incredibly shaky bullpen.

Edwin Arroyo Gets First Extra-Base Hit Of The Season

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Even though his glove is the primary reason he is on the roster, Arroyo has now hit safely in three of his last four games. Tonight, he gets a double, which marks his first extra-base hit of the season. He went 1-3 and scored a run as well.

He has been more than serviceable since Elly's departure, and will continue to be on this roster when Elly De La Cruz returns. It seems as though any rookie who comes up has to play a crucial role for the Reds.

With all of the pressure that is weighing on him, he has looked like a big league infielder. The bottom half of the Reds lineup has struggled all season long, but if he is able to continually improve as we approach the dog days of summer, hopefully the offense will be able to find that groove that they were in to start this season.

The Reds and Mets are back at it tomorrow where it will be Nolan McLean taking on Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 12:40 at GABP.