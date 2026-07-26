Reds' Potential Trade Chip Exits Sunday's Game With Injury

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to potentially sell assets at the trade deadline. One of their more valuable players left Sunday's game due to an injury.

Spencer Steer Exits After Being Hit By Pitch

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates with right fielder Spencer Steer (7) after the Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds' utility man Spencer Steer hurt his right wrist on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals and while swinging and has left the game. Steer hit the pitch foul and immediately started to shake his wrist, before leaving the game. He was replaced by Edwin Arroyo.

Steer's name has been involved in rumors by a multitude of teams to be a piece the Reds are looking to involve in a trade, one team being the Seattle Mariners.

Steer is slashing .238/.319/.421 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI, and can play both the outfield and infield. His 16 home runs put him on pace to surpass his career high of 23 that he hit in his rookie season in 2023. Steer is expected to have X-rays on his hand, and further news will be reported once it becomes available.

Potential Trade Candidates The Reds Can Sell This Trade Deadline

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a one run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Steer news, depending on the severity, I expect him to still be included in further trade discussions. If the injury is too severe, that can impact the return the Reds get back for him. Tyler Stephenson is a name to keep an eye on in more trade rumors.

Stephenson is in the final year of his contract with the Reds and has been playing extremely well over the last month or more. Over his last 30 games, the 29-year-old is slashing .333/.377/.525 with four home runs and 11 RBI. Stephenson is incredible at utilizing ABS challenges. He is currently the leader in ABS overturns. He had a game earlier this season where he went 5-5 in ABS challenges. He also had a challenge overturn a call to secure pizza for Reds' fans after the call gave the team 11 strikeouts for the game. Stephenson has been linked to the Yankees and White Sox as a potential trade candidate, but more teams may look to acquire him before the deadline.

Brady Singer has been pitching well lately. Over his last seven starts, he is 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 12 walks, and a 1.02 WHIP. Singer is also in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent after this season. Singer has been linked to the White Sox as a potential trade partner.

More trade candidates include Eugenio Suarez, Nathaniel Lowe, JJ Bleday, and the more unlikely being Hunter Greene. The Reds have won their first two series coming out of the All-Star break and are six games out of a Wild Card spot. The team should still sell what they can, but they may look at more of a soft sell to still potentially be competitive in 2027.