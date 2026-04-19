Reds Breakout Player: 22-Year-Old Top Prospect Showing Signs of Stardom

The Cincinnati Reds rank near the bottom of the league in a slew of offensive categories this season, including OPS and runs scored. There are a few things they're doing well, but it hasn't completely translated to the production in the games yet. Fortunately, Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, and Eugenio Suárez have been very productive to help keep the team afloat.

But the production from the outfield has been abysmal.

Noelvi Marte struggled tremendously and was sent down to Triple-A. Rece Hinds, who took Marte's place, has struggled, too. TJ Friedl hasn't been productive all season, which has crushed the Reds ' chances from the leadoff position.

But the Reds have one of their top prospects dominating the minor leagues right now, and he could be on the verge of a big league call-up.

Hector Rodriguez is dominating Triple-A right now

Daytona Tortugas Hector Rodriguez #25 gestures to his team mates in the dugout after sliding into thrid on a triple against Palm Beach Cardinals, Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | David Tucker\News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reds prospect outfielder Hector Rodriguez has looked very good at the Triple-A level this season. Rodriguez, 22, is a very talented outfielder with plus speed, a solid glove, and a very productive bat. He's the Reds' No. 4-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

This year, Rodriguez is slashing .282/.416/.507 with the same number of walks as strikeouts. His ability to draw walks without increasing his strikeouts has been a new wrinkle added to his game this season. He's added three home runs, a triple, and five doubles, as well as a stolen base and 16 runs scored across 19 games with the Louisville Bats.

Sometimes it's hard to judge a player based on their stats across 19 games. But what do the advanced analytics say about Rodriguez?

What Do the Advanced Stats Say?

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Advanced analytics favor him, too. He's made some drastic improvements over the last few years.

This season, Rodriguez has an elite walk rate and a much better strikeout rate than expected. He's doing this because his whiff rate is only 22.6 percent, which is around the rate he whiffed last season at Triple-A. Rodriguez is also posting a hard hit rate near 50 percent with a wOBA close to .400.

He hasn't been nearly as aggressive this season as he has in the past, which is likely playing a large part in why his walk rate is as high as his strikeout rate. He swung 60 percent of the time last season in Triple-A, but he's only swinging 40 percent of the time right now.

Rodriguez could be on the verge of a call-up to the big leagues if the Reds' outfielders struggle for much longer.

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