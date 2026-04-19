Reds Breakout Player: 22-Year-Old Top Prospect Showing Signs of Stardom
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The Cincinnati Reds rank near the bottom of the league in a slew of offensive categories this season, including OPS and runs scored. There are a few things they're doing well, but it hasn't completely translated to the production in the games yet. Fortunately, Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, and Eugenio Suárez have been very productive to help keep the team afloat.
But the production from the outfield has been abysmal.
Noelvi Marte struggled tremendously and was sent down to Triple-A. Rece Hinds, who took Marte's place, has struggled, too. TJ Friedl hasn't been productive all season, which has crushed the Reds ' chances from the leadoff position.
But the Reds have one of their top prospects dominating the minor leagues right now, and he could be on the verge of a big league call-up.
Hector Rodriguez is dominating Triple-A right now
Reds prospect outfielder Hector Rodriguez has looked very good at the Triple-A level this season. Rodriguez, 22, is a very talented outfielder with plus speed, a solid glove, and a very productive bat. He's the Reds' No. 4-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
This year, Rodriguez is slashing .282/.416/.507 with the same number of walks as strikeouts. His ability to draw walks without increasing his strikeouts has been a new wrinkle added to his game this season. He's added three home runs, a triple, and five doubles, as well as a stolen base and 16 runs scored across 19 games with the Louisville Bats.
Sometimes it's hard to judge a player based on their stats across 19 games. But what do the advanced analytics say about Rodriguez?
What Do the Advanced Stats Say?
Advanced analytics favor him, too. He's made some drastic improvements over the last few years.
This season, Rodriguez has an elite walk rate and a much better strikeout rate than expected. He's doing this because his whiff rate is only 22.6 percent, which is around the rate he whiffed last season at Triple-A. Rodriguez is also posting a hard hit rate near 50 percent with a wOBA close to .400.
He hasn't been nearly as aggressive this season as he has in the past, which is likely playing a large part in why his walk rate is as high as his strikeout rate. He swung 60 percent of the time last season in Triple-A, but he's only swinging 40 percent of the time right now.
Rodriguez could be on the verge of a call-up to the big leagues if the Reds' outfielders struggle for much longer.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel