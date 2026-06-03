Cincinnati Reds Option TJ Friedl, Call Up Familar Face

The Reds finally did what fans have been asking for. Ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, they promoted outfielder Noelvi Marte and optioned TJ Friedl to Triple-A Louisville.

Friedl had a productive season just a year ago, slashing .261/.364/.378 with 38 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases. However, in 2026, he's struggled big time, slashing just .179/.259/.256 with eight extra-base hits and five stolen bases.

Tuesday Night was Final Straw

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) at bat in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Friedl was called upon to pinch hit for Tyler Stephenson in the 10th inning of Tuesday night's win against the Royals. The reason they selected Friedl to pinch hit was so that he could get the free runner to third with a bunt. However, Friedl failed to execute the bunt and then struck out later in the at-bat.

Friedl has been an average defender and his speed is below average. With him struggling offensively, there simply wasn't a place for him on this roster. If he can go down to Louisville and figure some things out, there is a chance we could see him back with the Reds later this season.

Marte Gets Another Chance

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) scores a run on a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Marte had an odd start to the season, seeing sporadic playing time with the Reds and then struggling when he did play. In 11 games, Marte slashed .138/.194/.138 with no extra-base hits. Ultimately, the Reds decided to send him down to Louisville, where he found his groove again and started to play more center field.

In 40 games down there, Marte slashed .369/.409/.575 with 16 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.

Marte also chased pitches out of the zone much less down there, although pitchers obviously don't have as good of stuff in Triple-A.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Marte gets now that he's back in the big leagues, especially with Blake Dunn getting everyday playing time of late. If Marte can be an above-average hitter, the Reds raise their floor by quite a large margin.

The Reds will look to win the series over the Royals with Chase Burns on the mound at 7:10 ET on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF Noelvi Marte and optioned to Louisville OF TJ Friedl (post-game 6/2). — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 3, 2026

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