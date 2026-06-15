Reds Catch a Break as Mets Place Key Starter on Injured List Ahead of Crucial Series

The Cincinnati Reds welcome the New York Mets to town with a three-game series starting on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

On Monday, The Athletic's Will Sammon announced that the Mets have placed Christian Scott on the injured list. Scott was scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the three-game series and has been pitching well this season, going 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 40 2/3 innings.

His absence leaves a noticeable hole in New York's rotation and presents an opportunity the Reds need to capitalize on as they search for their first series victory in their last six series.

Probables for the Series

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Here are the new probables for the three-game series starting on Monday.

Monday, June 15: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.14 ERA) vs. Tobias Myers (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Tuesday, June 16: Brady Singer (2-6, 5.61 ERA) vs. TBA

Wednesday, June 17: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 5.21 ERA) vs. Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.01 ERA)

Reds Optimistic Despite Rough Stretch

The Reds are 13-26 since May 1 and they have not won back-to-back games since May 25-26 against the Mets.

However, the team doesn't think they're far off from playing good baseball and stringing together some wins.

"We’re kind of just missing like one play in each game," Andrew Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon on Sunday. "Whether it’s a clutch hit to bring in runners, whether it’s defensive stuff. It’s kind of different game to game. For the most part, the energy and effort is always there. The confidence in the team is always there. We haven’t had that kind of step up yet. I think we know that we need that to do, but it’s an easier said than done kind of thing."

While the starting rotation has been much better, the offense and bullpen continue to struggle. Cincinnati's offense has scored 6 or more runs just one time since May 27.

“We’re getting guys on base, but the hard part for us is getting guys in, Reds outfielder JJ Bleday said. "No outs, one out, two outs, hitting with guys in the scoring position is a skill and we just got to find a way to keep the pressure on the pitcher in those situations and not chase and get something to hit that we can drive.”

Reds catcher Jose Trevino still believes though.

“We’ve definitely got the pieces," Trevino said. "Everybody has seen that. We just got to put this thing in the right direction.”

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