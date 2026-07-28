Reds Series Opener vs. Guardians Postponed Due to Weather, Makeup Date Announced

The Cincinnati Reds have looked like a completely different team since play resumed after the MLB All-Star Break.

In their first three series back in action, the Reds have picked up series wins. On Monday night, the Reds welcomed the Cleveland Guardians to town to resume the battle for the Ohio Cup.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans. A downpour hit Great American Ball Park, leading to the first game of the series being postponed.

Double The Action

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have shared that the first game in the series against the Guardians will now take place on Tuesday afternoon, as the first game in a doubleheader.

Game one is expected to begin at 1:40 pm ET, while the original game on Tuesday night is still set for a 7:10 pm ET start.

Tonight's game was supposed to feature Reds ace Chase Burns on the mound. However, there has yet to be news on who the starters will be in game one of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a one run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the play on the field, this is a very important week for the Reds. With the trade deadline looming, the Reds' front office has to make some very important decisions.

The Reds are not completely out of a National League Wild Card spot, but it's clear the current version of this team only has the ceiling of sneaking into the postseason.

If the plan is to compete for a World Series once again, it should be clear to everyone in that front office that pieces of this roster need to be moved.

Trades are more than likely going to happen. But just who can the Reds deal, given the current situation with the roster?

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two major potential trade candidates would have been starting pitcher Nick Lodolo and beloved utility man Spencer Steer. That's not the case now, as both have found themselves on the injured list.

Going down the lineup, it feels that Nathaniel Lowe, Eugenio Suarez, Brady Singer, and Tyler Stephenson may be the best trade pieces for the Reds if they plan on getting any value in return.

This is a tricky situation for the Reds. The pieces they have available may not bring in the value they are looking for. What happens if no offer moves this front office? Can the Reds afford to bring out the same team next season?

Oh, well. Where are we going to go?