Reds Still Chasing First Series Win in June as New York Mets Come to Town

The Cincinnati Reds just can't seem to put it all together at this point in the season. On Sunday, the team lost their fourth series in the month of June after a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks gave the visitors a series win. Putting that into a worse perspective, the Reds haven't won a series all month.

Hoping is being lost, and the days on the season calendar continue to tick down. Monday, the Reds are set to begin a three-game series with the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. This will be the second series with the Mets this season. The Reds actually took the first series in New York 2-1.

Can the hometown club win the battle of last-place National League teams? Here's a preview of the Reds' home series with the Mets.

Familiar Foes

In the series with the Mets back in May, the Reds had their three best arms, Chase Burns, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott, on the mound for starts.

Good news for the Reds, two of those three will be in action again for the second series with the Mets. On Monday, the Reds are set to have Chase Burns on the mound. Burns is off to a scorching start to the season and looks to keep his all-star form with another impressive performance. As for the Mets, their starter for Monday will be right-hander Tobias Myers, who has a record of 0-1 in just two starts.

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

For game two on Tuesday, it will be Reds right-hander Brady Singer taking on Mets right-hander Christian Scott. Singer is coming off his best start of the season against the San Diego Padres and will be looking to build on that momentum in this start.

The series finale will see Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo up against Mets right-hander Nolan McLean. McLean has been a strikeout artist for the Mets this season, posting 88 strikeouts to this point. If the first two games of this series go the way we're all thinking, the Reds will have a shot at taking this series with a strong outing from Lodolo.

Can't Lose Focus

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Things are not going the Reds' way on the scoreboard, however, the team has shown some fight recently. Outfielder Noelvi Marte is on an absolute heater, hitting a home run in three straight games. Still, this bullpen leaves a lot to be desired, and there are no signs of that changing any time soon.

What should fans expect? Honestly, it should be two desperate teams doing everything in their power to sweep the series. If they want to save their season, the Reds have to have this one against the Mets.

First pitch for Monday's game is set for 7:10 p,m. ET. No better time to turn the season around than on a Burns Monday.