Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Leaves Saturday's Game After Concerning Sequence

Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino has been removed from Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians due to a left hamstring injury. The news was reported by Charlie Goldsmith on social media. Tyler Stephenson pinch hit for him in the top of the sixth.

It's Been a Down Year For Trevino

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Connor Phillips (34) shakes hands with catcher Jose Trevino (35) after the victory over the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

2026 has been a disappointment for the 33-year-old backstop. In 29 at-bats, he’s batting just .138 with a .339 OPS in 14 games. This is the second injury this season that will most likely land him on the injured list. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 8 for a thoracic spine strain and was activated on April 26.

Trevino has never really been an offensive catcher. 2025 was his best offensive season since 2022 in terms of batting average, but most of his production came in April that season. He slashed .339/.383/.554 with two home runs and six doubles. He hit two more home runs the rest of the year. This season, he has just two extra-base hits and just four hits in 29 at-bats. If this injury lands him back on the injured list, the Reds will need to make some kind of roster move to put another catcher on the 40-man roster to back up Tyler Stephenson. The two most likely options are PJ Higgins and Will Banfield. Higgins was designated for assignment on May 13 and was sent to Triple-A Louisville on May 14.

The Offense Is Showing Signs of Life

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) celebrates his two-run home run with right fielder Spencer Steer (7) in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Spencer Steer and Matt McLain are both starting to show flashes of offensive consistency after a slow start. Steer is slashing .308/.390/.500 over his last 30 games and has flashed more power. He has five home runs over that span with 13 RBI. Steer has always been good at working the count over the course of his career, but now he's having better results to show for it. On April 20, Steer was slashing .211/.269/.394. On May 16, his average is up to .265 with a .787 OPS. He offers defensive flexibility with his ability to play both corner outfield spots as well as first, second, and third base.

McLain is slashing .304/.407/.652 over his last seven games with two home runs and has been hitting the ball hard. His defense has always been there, which is a main factor in why he hasn't been optioned down over the course of the last two seasons with his offensive struggles. He made a spectacular diving play to end the game on Friday night, throwing out Travis Bazanna at first base.

The Reds won game one of the series on Friday and are looking to maintain the Ohio Cup trophy for the second consecutive year. They won the trophy for the first time since 2014 last year.