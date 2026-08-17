Reds Close to Getting Back 2 Important Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds could use some reinforcements for their ball club at the moment. Especially in the pitching department.

Reds reliever Tony Santillan and starter Brandon Williamson both took positive steps in their rehab assignments on Sunday. Both had been on assignment to Triple-A Louisville this week. And after two bad losses to the Miami Marlins over the weekend, it was nice to have some good news.

Tony Santillan is close to being recalled

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) reacts after the victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santillan, who has been sidelined with a left oblique injury, was the opener for Louisville on Sunday against Toledo. He pitched one inning, giving up zero hits, zero runs and striking out one. He threw 13 total pitches and eight for strikes. Overall, a very good outing.

This is after his encouraging outing on Friday night. Santillan had a scoreless inning, striking out two while throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes. Two straight appearances for Big Tony has everyone thinking that he might be back in Cincinnati soon.

Santillan is very close to being called back up to the majors. According to Mike Petraglia, he is going to pitch on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week before the Reds make a roster move to activate him. After the bullpen blew two leads against the Marlins this weekend, Tony's services will be very welcome in the Queen City.

Williamson's status not as certain

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Williamson also had a positive outing on Sunday for the Louisville Bats. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, one run and two strikeouts. This is much more positive than his August 6th appearance. In that game, he did not get out of the first inning. His final stats were 2/3 of inning, two hits, four earned runs, 34 pitches with only 19 as strikes.

The timeline for Williamson's return is not as certain as Santillan's. With the loss of Hunter Greene for the season, the Reds are down a starter and with Chase Petty being converted to a reliever, the ball club could use Williamson.

Other Louisville News

The organization got even more good news from Louisville today. Juan Brito, the player they got in a trade with Cleveland, homered for the first time as a Bat. Brito, the former #29 prospect for the Guardians, hit his home run in the bottom of the third inning with two men aboard. His bomb helped the Bats win the game today 5-1 and split the six game series with the Toledo Mud Hens.