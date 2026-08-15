Reds Get Encouraging Injury Update on Key Pitcher

The Reds got some encouraging news on Saturday afternoon.

Graham Ashcraft took a big step toward returning to the Reds on Saturday, throwing 18 pitches of live batting practice to outfielders TJ Friedl and Hector Rodriguez. Rodriguez was the only hitter to put the ball in play, grounding a ball to second base on the 17th pitch before hitting another sharp grounder to the right side on Ashcraft’s final offering, according to Mike Petraglia.

Ashcraft has been sidelined since May 29 with a right UCL sprain and received a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes of allowing the injury to heal without surgery. Reds manager Terry Francona said Ashcraft has continued to make progress throughout the rehab process.

"He's been working," Francona said. "I mean, and you're out in Arizona. Man, you feel like you're, you know, all alone there. But Eric (Gonzalez) does a really good job out there with those guys. But this is exciting to see him starting to come back, and we'll see where it goes from today...We'll see how that goes."

Tony Santillan Looked Sharp on Friday

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws to first to get Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (not pictured) out in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds reliever Tony Santillan also took an encouraging step in his rehab assignment. On Friday night, with Triple-A Louisville, the right-hander retired the side in order in a scoreless inning, striking out two while throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes.

"He threw a lot of strikes," Francona said. "Velocity, I think, was 91,93. It's his first time, and I think as you see him get more comfortable, you'll see him get more aggressive, like in his delivery. Nice to know that when you let it go, nothing's going to hurt."

Santillan, who has been sidelined with a left oblique injury, is scheduled to serve as the opener for Louisville on Sunday against Toledo as he continues working his way back. Brandon Williamson is expected to follow Santillan out of the bullpen and throw around 70 pitches.

Cincinnati's bullpen has been impressive since the All-Star break, but getting Ashcraft and Santillan back would provide another boost. Both have proven capable of handling high-leverage situations and would give Francona two more reliable options down the stretch.

The Reds have won 16 of 26 games since the break to improve to 59-62 on the season, but are still five games out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

They'll take on the Marlins in game two of the series on Saturuday at 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.

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