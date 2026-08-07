Reds Starter Struggles Mightily in Rehab Start

Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson last pitched in a big league game on April 29 against the Colorado Rockies. He gave up four runs on four hits in three innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Later that week, Williamson was placed on the injured list with left-shoulder fatigue.

On Thursday, Williamson made his second rehab start, this time with Triple-A Louisville. It did not go well.

The left-hander did not make it out of the first inning. He allowed four runs on two hits and two walks, while striking out one. He recorded just two outs and threw 19 of his 34 pitches for strikes before being replaced.

Williamson’s Role Going Forward?

With Nick Lodolo set to be added back to the rotation next week, it’s unclear what Williamson’s role will be when healthy. It certainly feels like the Reds will continue to have him pitch in rehab games until they need to make a move. From there, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him optioned to Louisville.

One thing to keep an eye on is Chase Burns. He is thought to have some sort of innings limit. If Burns is shut down at any point in the next couple of months, Williamson could be an option to replace him in the rotation.

Walks have been Williamson’s biggest concern this season and if he makes it back into the rotation, he’s going to need to find his command.

JJ Bleday Homers Against His Former Team

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home runs were everywhere during Thursday's win over the Athletics. Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, JJ Bleday, and Tyler Stephenson all hit home runs. It was the first time since April 2021 that the Reds' top four hitters in the lineup all homered.

Bleday's home run meant a little more since it came against his former team.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, there's always going to be nerves, awkwardness, whatever you want to call it, with those situations,” Bleday told MLB.com's Mike Petraglia. “But, right now, I’m happy to be a Red. I wake up and thank God every day I'm in Cincinnati. And we're playing good baseball right now. So that was the main thing, just showing up ready to play, and we did a good job in doing that.”

Bleday signed with the Reds for $1.4 million in the offseason. It should be talked about as one of the best deals in the league. In 86 games this season, the former first-round draft pick is slashing .230/.344/.470 with 32 extra-base hits, including a career-high 20 home runs.