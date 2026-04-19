Reds Complete Sweep of Twins With Late-Game Rally, Remain in First Place

What applied to the Reds in September of 2025 still applies in April of 2026. They are cockroaches. They are never out of it. It ain't over till it's over, and Sunday's sweep-clinching win and all three games this weekend in Minnesota personified that mantra and the Cockroach Reds.

Trailing the whole game, just as they were Saturday, the Reds rallied for three runs in both the ninth and 10th innings to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 7-4 win over the Twins in Minneapolis Sunday, clinching a sweep over a team that came into this series playing good baseball. The Reds showed why they are playing better baseball through three-and-a-half weeks into the season.

TJ Friedl's bases-clearing double in the ninth, and Rece Hinds's two-run double in the 10th were the big hits in another comeback win, another extra-innings win, and another win in a close ball game.

Even after Emilio Págan blew the save in the bottom of the ninth, the Reds stemmed the tide, got the game to extra innings, and Graham Ashcraft escaped a jam in the bottom of the 10th to earn the save, which included the game ending on Reds catcher P.J. Higgins challenging a pitch that was ruled strike three after an ABS review.

With the win, the Reds are 14-8 and still in sole possesion of first place in the National League Central. It also concludes a 5-1 week for the Reds. April is about stacking wins, and the Reds are doing just that.

Let's look at how the Reds rallied for another gutsy win, this time finishing off the sweep and winning on getaway day. Here are our takeaways from Cincinnati's 7-4 win in Minnesota:

Rally Reds Strike Again

Apr 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) catches a fly ball from Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall (15) in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

This time, it was TJ Friedl. You knew he was going to come around at some point, and on Sunday he did just that.

Batting with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, with one out and the Reds trailing 3-1, Friedl lined a bases-clearing double to right-center field to give the Reds a 4-3 lead. It was Friedl's first extra-base hit of the season, and it came at the most opportune time.

Even before Friedl's bases-clearing double, the Reds were rallying. In the top of the eighth, Matt McLain walked to lead off. Two batters later, with one out, Sal Stewart battled for an 11-pitch at-bat that ended in a deep flyout to left. Eugenio Suárez struck out swinging to end the inning, but he worked the count full.

The Twins had reliever Andrew Morris on the mound for the eighth inning, and they brought him back out for the ninth despite throwing a lot of pitches in that eighth inning. Before Friedl's hit in the ninth, Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson singled and Dane Myers walked. By the time Frieldl cleared the bases, Morris had thrown 47 pitches in just 1 1/3 innings. There were quality at-bats and small ball by the Reds before the big knock from Friedl. That's how they came back to take the lead in the top of the ninth.

After the Twins tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Rally Reds came through again in the top of the 10th. Eugenio Suárez reached on a fielding error by Twins third baseman Tristan Gray, which scored Elly De La Cruz from second when Twins left fielder Austin Martin bobbled the ball trying to hurry it back in to potentially throw out De La Cruz. With the Reds now up 5-4, Rece Hinds delivered his biggest hit of the season when he doubled down the left field line to score Suárez and Will Benson and increase the Reds' lead to 7-4.

Six runs across the ninth and tenth innings on four hits, not to mention three runs in the top of the tenth. In addition, that's now eight runs for the Reds in three extra-innings games. That's a lot of rallying for the Reds.

Brady Singer Battles for Quality Start

Coming into Sunday's game, Brady Singer's ERA at Target Field was over 9.00. It's his highest ERA in any ballpark with a minimum of two starts.

He battled valiantly on Sunday, giving up three runs in six innings. Although he walked four batters, he only allowed five hits over those six innings. You can live with the walks, as long as they don't lead to too many runs. Sunday, four walks only yielded three earned runs allowed for Singer.

Singer threw 104 pitches (65 for strikes). It was the second of two bounce-back starts for Singer this week. He earned the win in Tuesday's start against the San Francisco Giants, pitching six innings of one-run baseball. Two starts that both resulted in quality starts; that's a pretty good week for Singer.

On Deck

The Reds now head to Tampa Bay Monday-Wednesday to take on the Rays at the newly-repaired Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Tampa Bay will enter the series 12-9, having dropped two out of three in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Monday's game will be broadcasted locally on FOX19, in addition to Reds.TV. It's a 6:40 E.T. start with Rhett Lowder (2-1, 3.52 ERA) starting for the Reds, while the Rays have not yet named a starter.

Tuesday's game is also at 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV. Chase Burns (1-1, 2.42 ERA) will start for the Reds against 12-year veteran left-hander Steven Matz (3-0, 3.80 ERA).

Wednesday's series finale will start at 1:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and will see former Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (0-1, 2.45 ERA) on the mound for the Rays. Brandon Williamson (2-1, 4.35 ERA) will start for the Reds.

Updating the Standings

The Reds stay in sole possession of a tight National League Central with their win Sunday in Minnesota, now 14-8 on the season. Every team in the NL Central has a winning record through play on April 19th.

Chicago and Pittsburgh both won on Sunday, with the Pirates beating the Rays 6-3 and the Cubs edging the Mets 2-1 in 10 innings. The Cubs are 12-9 while the Pirates are 13-9.

Milwaukee lost 5-3 at the Marlins, dropping their record to 12-9. St. Louis held on for a 7-5, 10-inning win in Houston to improve to 13-8.