Two Unlikely Heroes Step Up as Reds Take Down Twins

The Reds need more from their offense outside of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, and on Sunday afternoon, they got exactly that from two unsung heroes in their 7-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Cincinnati entered the top of the ninth inning trailing by a score of 3-1. Spencer Steer got the rally started with a live drive to right field. Tyler Stephenson followed with a single of his own to right field. After a Rece Hinds flyout, Dane Myers drew a walk, bringing up TJ Friedl with the bases loaded and just one out.

Friedl's Big Moment

Apr 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) runs to second base against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After Friedl was a crucial part of last year's Reds team that made the postseason, he has struggled mightily to start 2026. The outfielder entered Sunday's matchup slashing just .137/.259/.137 and was the only player in Major League Baseball who had as many at-bats as he's had without an extra-base hit.

However, in the 9th, Friedl has a chance to have a big moment.

After watching a first-pitch fastball for a strike, Friedl launched a 96 mph fastball into the right-center field gap. It cleared the bases, scoring Steer, Benson, who was on to run for Stephenson, and Myers. Friedl has struggled to hit the ball hard this season, but hit that double 102.1 mph. It was a massive moment for Friedl and one that he desperately needed.

"The biggest thing is my faith," Friedl told Jim Day when asked about how he keeps his confidence when slumping. "Having my faith to fall back on. And then just coming in here every day, knowing I am a good player, and knowing what I can do. Just putting in the day every work...you got to keep swinging."

Rece Hinds Comes Through

Apr 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) bats San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After Emilio Pagan blew his second save of the season in the ninth, the Reds once again, needed to rally. The Reds had their ideal ghost runner on second to start the inning, Elly De La Cruz.

Sal Stewart started the inning by hitting a 108 mph laser, but it was hit right at left fielder Austin Martin. Next, Eugenio Suarez reached on a fielding error by Tristan Gray, and De La Cruz used his speed to come all the way around to score in a way only De La Cruz could do.

After Steer struck out, the Twins decided to intentionally walk Will Benson, despite the fact that he's hitting just .188 this season.

That brought up newly promoted outfielder Rece Hinds, who has struggled in his own right, to face a right-hander. Hinds was just 1-13 coming into Sunday.

The key to Sunday's at-bat was Hinds getting ahead of the count. He got ahead 2-0 before swinging and missing at a 2-1 slider. However, on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Hinds got another slider and this one, he didn't miss. He ripped a 101.7 mph double down the left field line, scoring Suarez and Benson to put the Reds on top 7-4.

Manager Terry Francona had high praise for both Friedl and Hinds after the game.

"How about that," Francona said. "That makes it even better for us. That is big for Rece. That is huge for TJ (Friedl).

The Reds are 3-0 in extra innings in 2026 after going just 3-12 a season ago.