Reds' 'Key Player' for the Second Half Isn't Who You Would Expect

The Cincinnati Reds are on the verge of selling and blowing up their roster ahead of the trade deadline. As a result, players like Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, Brady Singer, and Nathaniel Lowe could be on the move.

The Reds haven't fully committed to selling, but at this point, that seems like the most likely outcome. Down the stretch, they're going to need some of their younger players and top prospects to step up in big ways if they want to compete within the next two or three years.

Mark Sheldon of MLB.com recently identified top outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez as the Reds' top 'key player' for the second half of the season despite the fact that Rodriguez is still in the minor leagues.

Hector Rodriguez is Nearing a Big League Call-Up

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Héctor Rodríguez (43) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect, Rodríguez could be the next to make his big league debut at some point in the second half," Sheldon wrote. "The lefty slugger, who was acquired from the Mets organization for Tyler Naquin before the 2022 Trade Deadline, has 23 home runs in 89 games, including one three-homer game and three two-homer games. Rodríguez is not rated well defensively but his bat could be an exciting addition to the Reds’ lineup."

Rodriguez is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Reds' farm system right now. He has all the potential in the world and could be on the verge of a call-up to Cincinnati, especially if the Reds sell in the coming days.

This season, Rodriguez is slashing .280/.360/.538 with 23 home runs at the Triple-A level. He's been consistent all season while posting some incredible exit velocity numbers. He has a max exit velocity over 113 miles per hour while also posting an elite average exit velocity and an elite 90th percentile exit velocity. His PullAir% also indicates that his home run numbers aren't by chance.

Rodriguez has a chase problem, which could become even more problematic at the big league level, but his chase rate hasn't resulted in an outlandish strikeout rate. He's only striking out 20 percent of the time in Triple-A, which isn't alarming. If he can cut the chase rate down, the Reds might have their next star on their hands.

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