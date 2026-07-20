Reds' 'Key Player' for the Second Half Isn't Who You Would Expect
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The Cincinnati Reds are on the verge of selling and blowing up their roster ahead of the trade deadline. As a result, players like Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, Brady Singer, and Nathaniel Lowe could be on the move.
The Reds haven't fully committed to selling, but at this point, that seems like the most likely outcome. Down the stretch, they're going to need some of their younger players and top prospects to step up in big ways if they want to compete within the next two or three years.
Mark Sheldon of MLB.com recently identified top outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez as the Reds' top 'key player' for the second half of the season despite the fact that Rodriguez is still in the minor leagues.
Hector Rodriguez is Nearing a Big League Call-Up
"Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect, Rodríguez could be the next to make his big league debut at some point in the second half," Sheldon wrote. "The lefty slugger, who was acquired from the Mets organization for Tyler Naquin before the 2022 Trade Deadline, has 23 home runs in 89 games, including one three-homer game and three two-homer games. Rodríguez is not rated well defensively but his bat could be an exciting addition to the Reds’ lineup."
Rodriguez is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Reds' farm system right now. He has all the potential in the world and could be on the verge of a call-up to Cincinnati, especially if the Reds sell in the coming days.
This season, Rodriguez is slashing .280/.360/.538 with 23 home runs at the Triple-A level. He's been consistent all season while posting some incredible exit velocity numbers. He has a max exit velocity over 113 miles per hour while also posting an elite average exit velocity and an elite 90th percentile exit velocity. His PullAir% also indicates that his home run numbers aren't by chance.
Rodriguez has a chase problem, which could become even more problematic at the big league level, but his chase rate hasn't resulted in an outlandish strikeout rate. He's only striking out 20 percent of the time in Triple-A, which isn't alarming. If he can cut the chase rate down, the Reds might have their next star on their hands.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel