Report: Reds Have Made It Known They're Open for Business Ahead of Trade Deadline

With a 44-53 record and the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Cincinnati Reds are beginning to accept that this season isn't going to end the way they had hoped.

According to C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Reds have "made it known they're open for business" as teams around baseball begin searching for upgrades. However, Cincinnati's approach appears to be much more strategic than a traditional selloff.

The duo reported that the Reds are currently focusing their efforts on moving players with expiring contracts. At the same time, team sources told The Athletic that Cincinnati is also open to acquiring major league talent that can help strengthen the club for 2027 and beyond.

That approach would allow the Reds to clear pending free agents while adding players who fit alongside their young core for the future.

The Reds have taken this approach before. In 2019, despite being out of the playoff race, they acquired Trevor Bauer, who still had a year and a half left on his contract, as a move designed to strengthen the club beyond that season.

What Players Are on Expiring Contacts?

Calen Ferguson

The Reds signed Caleb Ferguson to a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason. He's pitched well for the Reds and has a 3.20 ERA in 20 games. Teams are always in need of left-handed relievers and Ferguson could get back something in return, although rental relievers never bring back as much as you think.

Nathaniel Lowe

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a base hit in the sixth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds signed Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal this offseason. He started off the season hot, but hasn't seen much playing time of late. Despite that, he still has an OPS of .862 against right-handed pitching this season to go along with 10 home runs. Whether it's a bench bat or a platoon role, Lowe could definitely benefit a contender down the stretch.

Brady Singer

Contenders always need starting pitching and that is why Brady Singer is probably the biggest trade chip the Reds have when talking about players on expiring contracts. Singer tossed another gem in Colorado on Friday night, giving up just two runs over seven innings.

Singer might not be an ace, but he's a durable, backend of the rotation starter that can help multiple teams down the stretch.

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) returns to the dugout after the top of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds don't appear to be willing to extend Tyler Stephenson. If that is the case, they should trade him. He's been one of their best hitters over the last month and when he's going good, he's one of the better offensive catchers in the sport. Also, he's been the top catcher in the league when it comes to ABS.

Stephenson, like Singer, could bring back a decent return.

Brock Burke

The Reds got Brock Burke when they traded Gavin Lux to the Rays in the offseason. Burke has been fantastic for the Reds, leading them in appearances. Like Ferguson, all teams can use lefties out of the bullpen and Burke will have a big market. However, he is a rental and, as I mentioned above, rental relievers aren't going to bring top prospects back in return.

Eugenio Suarez and Pierce Johnson

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Suarez and Johnson have mutual options for the 2027 season that are unlikely to be picked up. With that being said, these two may as well be rentals as well. Suarez can get hot and lead a team for a month or two. Someone might be willing to take a chance on him. Johnson is a veteran reliever who can pitch in any role.

The Reds have already committed to building around players like Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart. If this report proves accurate, the front office isn't looking to start over at this deadline. Instead, it's trying to reshape the roster around that core with an eye toward competing in 2027 and beyond.

That process begins by moving players on expiring contracts, giving opportunities to prospects who could be part of the next winning Reds team, and continuing to add talent to the organization through trades. Whether that's acquiring major league players who fit the long-term timeline or prospects who strengthen the farm system, the goal should be to put the Reds in the best possible position to contend for years to come.