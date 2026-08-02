The Cincinnati Reds will likely be sellers at the trade deadline and they have a few quality pieces they could move before the upcoming deadline. Players like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson make the most sense because they're on expiring contracts. Eugenio Suárez, Nathaniel Lowe, and Caleb Ferguson have also been floated as trade candidates.

But the Reds could also look to buy controllable players in an attempt to build the future up. This could mean trading expiring players to contenders for young, controllable players. It could also mean buying controllable talent while sending prospects to a selling team.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Reds as one of the top landing spots in a potential deal for Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday this year.

Jackson Holliday Would be a Dream Trade Candidate for the Reds

Jul 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) with the winning run after Baltimore Orioles right fielder Dylan Beavers (12) gets a single at the bottom of the ninth against the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and the No. 1 prospect in baseball to begin the 2024 season, Holliday has yet to live up to superstar expectations," Reuter wrote. "That said, he is still only 22 years old, and his 118 OPS+ this year represents a career-high as he has swung it well since recovering from a broken right hamate bone."

Holliday would be a dream trade target for the Reds for a few reasons.

Holliday is shockingly on the trade block right now despite having a very productive year and still being very young. He's only 22 years old and is slashing .261/.367/.401 with 11 extra-base hits in 58 games this season. The youngster has struggled with injuries, but when he's been healthy, he's been productive.

This is exactly the kind of player the Reds need to add to their roster to fill out the future next to Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart in the infield. Holliday would fit the same timeline as De La Cruz, Chase Burns, Stewart, and the other members of the Reds' young core.

Matt McLain has struggled for the Reds for the last few years and they need a replacement. Edwin Arroyo could work as a long-term replacement, but Holliday has the much higher floor and the much higher ceiling. It would be a dream for the Reds to land him.

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