Reds Get Encouraging Injury Updates on Three Key Pitchers, Including Hunter Greene

The Reds have three key players scheduled to throw bullpen sessions and go on rehab assignments in the coming days and it couldn't come at a more crucial time.

Hunter Greene's Rehab Assignment is Scheduled

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene underwent surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow on March 11. He is scheduled to pitch in his first rehab assignment game on June 18 in Arizona. The news was reported by Charlie Goldsmith on X. Greene threw just one inning in Spring Training, allowing five hits and four earned runs on February 28. He underwent surgery 11 days later.

"He had his ups and downs," Francona told Mike Petraglia pregame on Sunday. "I think it was yesterday, he will (throw) Friday, do it again, and then there's a (chance) he would start the clock the next time against in the Arizona League for his first game, think it'd be like three innings.”

The hope has always been to get him back with the big league club in July. He tossed his first bullpen session on May 26 in Arizona at the Reds' facility. If everything goes to plan, he will most likely throw another rehab assignment in Dayton and another in Louisville before returning to Cincinnati.

“That’s his first time, first side today. Other than it’s really kind of cool to see him throw a side, that’s not going to impact or tell very much,” Francona said. “He’s got some work to do.”

Getting Greene back and in the rotation will be a massive addition to the Reds’ rotation. The team is currently the only team in the division under .500 at 33-36 and is 9.5 games back of the surging Milwaukee Brewers.

Pierce Johnson and Emilio Pagan To Thrown Live Bullpen Sessions

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts to an injury during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Pierce Johnson has been on the injured list since May 30 with elbow inflammation. He is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session on Monday, June 15. Johnson had been pitching far better than in his first few outings with the team. Getting Johnson back in will be a shot in the arm to a struggling bullpen. Johnson is one of three big pieces of the Reds' bullpen out with injury. He has a 3.27 ERA with a .232 average against him this season.

Emilio Pagan is also scheduled to throw a live bullpen session. He will throw on Tuesday and on Friday, June 19, he will face live hitters in New York. Pagan went down in agony after straining his hamstring on the first pitch of his outing versus the Chicago Cubs and was carted off the field on May 5.

Pagan had been struggling prior to the injury, but it was reported he was dealing with a hamstring for a few weeks, so it can be attributed to his lack of success prior to the injury in Chicago. He has a 6.43 ERA, and batters are hitting .264 against him, but he was great in 2025, setting a career high in saves with 32. Getting a healthy Pagan and Johnson back in the bullpen is going to be pivotal to the outcome of the season.