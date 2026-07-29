Reds Pitcher Jose Franco Exits Game vs. Guardians With Injury

The Cincinnati Reds have had a busy day at Great American Ball Park. After Monday's series opener with the Cleveland Guardians was moved to Tuesday afternoon due to weather, fans were treated to a good old-fashioned doubleheader.

The first game did not go in favor of the Reds. Both teams had the bats screaming in game one. Unfortunately, in the end, it was the Guardians securing the 6-5 win.

Game two saw the Reds go with their bullpen to get things started. Relievers Caleb Ferguson and Julian Garcia got the action started, then the hope was that Jose Franco could get in the bulk of the action.

Unfortunately, Franco was unable to finish his outing. In the top of the seventh, Franco threw a pitch and immediately called for the trainer to come to the mound. Shortly after meeting with the trainer, Reds manager Terry Francona called to the bullpen for Tejay Antone.

A Strong Outing

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franco was having such a strong outing before the injury. In 3.2 innings of work, Franco allowed 1 hit and struck out two.

While this isn't official, Jim Day did mention on the broadcast that he was hearing a lot of chatter about this injury being an elbow issue.

Day's comments have now become official, as the Reds have officially announced that Franco has right elbow discomfort.

It hasn't been the ideal season for the Reds, and one big reason for that has been the injuries to the pitching rotation and the bullpen.

Names like Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, and Graham Ashcraft have all spent time on the injured list.

It would be hard for any team to find confidence on the mound when that many guys are spending time on the injured list. Now, there may be one more name being added to that list.

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson (36) speaks to pitcher Jose Franco (74) during a mound visit against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that any injury has good timing, but this was a moment for Franco to find his place in Cincinnati. Everything was looking like he would be finding his home before the injury.

Now, the Reds will be grinding to finish out this second game of the doubleheader. Grinding out games has been something this team has done for most of the season.

Nothing has come easy for these Reds this season; just look back at the first game of this doubleheader today.

Most fans are yelling for the team to sell, and rightfully so. However, no one can deny that these guys are not coming every night and giving everything they have.