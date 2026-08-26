The Cincinnati Reds received some good news on the minor league front on Tuesday, with one of the best young players in their farm system set to return to action.

Catcher and top prospect Alfredo Duno was activated from the injured list by Double-A Chattanooga after missing nearly a month with a right hamstring strain. Duno suffered the injury while running out a ground ball on July 29 and had been sidelined ever since.

His return is great news for the organization, especially considering how well the 20-year-old was performing before the injury. Duno was hitting .266/.391/.510 with 37 extra-base hits between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga.

Duno is currently ranked as the No. 22 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline and remains one of the most important players in Cincinnati's farm system.

"Duno quickly got back to showing off impressive bat speed and raw power once he was fully healthy, routinely putting up elite-level exit velocities," MLB Pipeline wrote before the season. "His approach and swing decisions have also improved, with his walk rate jumping up while cutting his strikeout rate and keeping his chase to a minimum, giving even more confidence that he’ll keep hitting, and getting to his power -- which has shown up mostly to his pull side thus far -- as he progresses."

Reds Struggling Against National League

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) strikes our during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled mightily against their own division this season, going just 13-27 against NL Central opponents. Their .325 winning percentage within the division is the second-worst in baseball, ahead of only the Nationals. Those struggles have carried over to the National League as a whole, where Cincinnati is just 34-53 this season.

The Reds have won only three series against NL Central teams, including two against the Pirates. Meanwhile, they have had plenty of success in interleague play, going 28-17 against American League teams, the fifth-best record in baseball.

Struggles Continie With Runners in Scoring Positon

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled to take advantage of their opportunities on this road trip. Through the first four games, Cincinnati is just 6-for-32 (.188) with runners in scoring position, with only one of those hits going for extra bases. It has been a problem throughout the season as well, with Reds hitters slashing just .216/.310/.377 with runners in scoring position.

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