Reds Prospect Getting Major Recognition Among League’s Top Young Players

The Reds may not have the most talented minor league system, but they certainly have a prospect with the highest potential.

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel ranked catching prospect Alfredo Duno his No. 16-ranked prospect.

"Duno is a beefy 6-foot-2 catcher with a plus arm and plus-plus raw power who is continuing to make progress both defensively and in getting to that power in games (19 homers in 83 games this season while also being young for his levels)," McDaniel wrote. "I think he'll manage his contact/strikeout rate enough for the whole thing to work."

Duno is currently on the injured list with Double-A Chattanooga, but in 83 games this season, he's slashing .266/.391/.510 with 37 extra-base hits between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga.

"Duno has an alluring combination of power and on-base ability," Baseball America's scouting report reads. "He is massive for a catcher, with a frame that makes him one of the biggest backstops in the game, but he has embraced the demands of the position."

Reds Ranked 24th in Latest Power Rankings

Aug 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) flies out to St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Jose Fermin (15) during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled ever since they got off to a 20-11 start. In the latest power rankings on ESPN.com, the Reds are ranked all the way down in 24th.

"Hunter Greene's latest injury, necessitating Tommy John surgery, adds insult to an already subpar year for the Reds, who now have to potentially account for his loss next season as well," ESPN's Jesse Rodgers wrote. "The unfortunate turn of events could basically tank two years for Cincinnati, unless the team has a plan to overcome it. The Reds were behind from the start of this year, when Greene was out because of bone chips in the same elbow that needed surgery. At least they'll have a head start in replacing him for next season, but the loss still stings -- both for 2026 and 2027."

There is no way around it. 2026 has been a huge disappointment for the Reds and it feels like they have a ton of holes to fill before next season. Could a potential lockout actually work in the Reds' favor? Time will tell.

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