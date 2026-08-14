Reds Get Much Needed Good News on Veteran Reliever

When veteran reliever Emilio Pagán didn't come running out of the bullpen with a two-run lead in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox, Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley and fans alike knew something wasn't right.

Pagan has pitched just one time in the last eight days and after the game, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about him.

"He's got some hand soreness," Francona said on Thursday. "We are going to get him looked at tomorrow morning. He really wanted to pitch. I got a hard time sending him out there. We are going to get him looked at in the morning. If he gets checked out, then good, but just want to make sure he's okay."

A Positive Update

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pagan spoke with reporters ahead of Friday night's series opener aganst the Miami Marlins and provided an encouraging update.

He said he got his hand checked out this morning and everything is clean and good to go, according to Charlie Goldsmith. He mentioned it was mostly something he felt when he would throw his splitter. Pagan is available to pitch on Friday and if there is a save situation, we will almost certainly see him back on the mound.

Sal Stewart Continues to Produce

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds rookie Sal Stewart hit his 26th home run of the season on Thursday afternoon. His 89 RBIs are the most by a National League rookie through 120 games since Frank McCormick in 1938.

In 120 games this season, Stewart is slashing .259/.337/.480 with 49 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.

Before the season, Stewart had a goal to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award and he has a great shot at it.

“I want to go out there and put myself in the best position to go win the Rookie of the Year,” Stewart told Goldsmith. “That’s my sole focus. If I go out there, play to win and play hard, all of that will come. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m excited for the season. Who I am is enough. I’ll go out there and do what I know I can do. It’ll be a long season. As long as I stay focused and stay determined, I can go out there and do it.”

Stewart is back in the lineup and batting second against the Marlins on Friday night.

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