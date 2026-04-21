Cincinnati Reds Get Much-Needed Injury Update on Two Key Players

CINCINNATI – Nick Lodolo and Jose Trevino are getting closer to returning to the Reds active roster.

Lodolo is a key piece of the starting rotation and Trevino is the best defensive catcher on the roster.

Rehab Assignment for Lodolo

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Lodolo threw 50 pitches over three innings in a simulated game on Tuesday afternoon prior to the Reds matchup against the Rays. The next step for the left-hander is to pitch in a rehab assignment, which he will do on Sunday with the Dayton Dragons according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com .

“I felt good. We checked that box and we’ll just move on to the next," Lodolo said. “Every step I get past, I definitely get more hopeful. We checked that one and we’ll worry about the next one and get through that and kind of just go five days at a time now.”

Lodolo is scheduled to pitch four innings with Dayton and is expected to utilize his slider. In Spring Training, he had a 7.24 ERA in 13 2/3 innings with a .305 batting average against him. He struck out 18 and walked just four.

He has dealt with blisters over the course of the last two seasons. Last season, he was sidelined for 23 days in August with a blister, and in 2024, he was out 14 days with a blister. He is coming off of a career season in 2025, even with the time missed with blisters. He posted career-bests in ERA, starts, complete games, shutouts, innings pitched, walks, and strikeouts. When Lodolo is on his game, he is one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball.

Jose Trevino Returning Soon

Aug 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) stands on the field during a stop in play in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Trevino has been on the injured list since April 8 with a spine strain. The 33-year-old participated in Nick Lodolo's simulated game as a batter and caught reliever Caleb Ferguson's simulated game on Monday. Manager Terry Francona provided a timeline for when Trevino may return.

“We’re thinking about activating him for [Wednesday]," Francona said. "Talking to the trainers, Fumo, everybody. I think we feel like if we don’t activate him tomorrow, it actually, like, buys them four more days because he wouldn’t catch until probably Sunday."

Trevino has played in just three games this season. He has one hit in 11 at-bats. Trevino's best quality for this team right now is his leadership behind the plate. He doesn't provide the offense that Tyler Stephenson does, but he is a former Platinum Glove Award winner, and his experience is invaluable to the Reds' young arms in the rotation and the bullpen.

Trevino most likely gets activated on Saturday and will return to catch on Sunday. PJ Higgins was promoted from Triple-A Louisville to fill in and has two hits in eight at-bats. He has also tossed a scoreless inning in a blowout loss versus the Los Angeles Angels.

The Reds are currently 15-8 and in first place in the loaded National League Central. They have won four straight games and seven out of their last 10 games.