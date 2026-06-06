Reds Give Up 10 Unanswered Runs in Loss to Cardinals, Fall to .500 on Season

The Cincinnati Reds' start to the week was one to forget. The team would lose a series to one of the worst teams in MLB, the Kansas City Royals. So, if the Reds wanted out of the funk they created, all they needed to do was get back in the win column against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sadly, getting a win in St. Louis on a muggy Friday night was too much to ask for. The offense came to play early, but just like it has been all season long, the pitching was a downright nightmare in the 10-3 loss.

There's nothing left to do but get into the meat and potatoes of the stinky stew the Reds cooked up Friday. Let's recap another ugly loss.

Bad Call

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches from the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The offense was on fire right out of the gate on Friday. After scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, my heart started to tell my mind that the Redlegs may be able to steal one. That dream would die just mere moments later.

In what looked like an easy out at first, the umpire on the call claimed Sal Stewart's foot was off the bag, which resulted in the Cardinals getting two runs back before the inning ended. We'll let you be the judge on the call. The call then led to manager Terry Francona getting tossed, and well, the rest of this game is painful history.

No Where To Turn

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's been a joke all season between fans online that a Brady Singer start means fans should find something else to do during games. Honestly, tonight, I wish I were doing something other than writing about this dreadful baseball team.

Singer's night was over after four innings. The Reds starter shouldn't take the blame for the error by the umpire in the first, but only the Reds get that kind of luck, as Singer has struggled all season long.

Singer's early exit meant more time for this bullpen to really make sure a comeback wasn't in store for the Reds. We can use injuries as an excuse, but even if this team were at full health, the holes would still be found in the armor.

Where You Going To Go?

A Cincinnati Reds fan sits in the rain as the scheduled game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 24, 2026 is canceled due to weather. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it rains, it pours. Right now, it's raining so hard on this team that a normal fan may start just following the scores on their phone. But if you've read this far, you're not a normal fan. You're a fan who has a sickness, and the only cure is more Reds baseball, which is actually the poison that is making you sick.

Let's get back at it again tomorrow, sickos!