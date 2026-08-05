Reds Owner Bob Castellini's Awkward Press Conference Interruption Raises More Questions Than Answers

The Reds have been playing much better baseball of late. They've won four of five series since the All-Star Break and they've won four of their last five games after beating the Athletics on Tuesday night.

However, an odd scene transpired in the media room after the game on Tuesday night. While Reds manager Terry Francona was speaking, owner Bob Castellini walked in the door to interrupt and make a few comments.

“There is a winner and a leader (pointing to Francona)," Castellini said. "And we’ve got a team that has leaders and winners.”

Reds manager Terry Francona seemed confused by what was happening. He was asked if that was a vote of confidence from his owner.

"Well, I'm still here," Francona said while chuckling.

Ownership's Fingerprints on the Deadline?

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Castellini's comments also raise questions about how involved ownership was in the Reds' trade deadline approach. Was the decision to hold onto Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson driven entirely by the front office, or did ownership play a role in wanting to keep the team together?

It's fair to wonder whether the organization is once again prioritizing staying competitive enough to hover around .500 instead of making the difficult decision to sell and improve the club's long-term outlook. If that's the case, it would help explain why the Reds continue to find themselves stuck in the middle year after year.

Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson Happy to Not be Traded

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Athletics in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most everyone thought Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer would be moved at the deadline, he ended up staying put and he's very happy to still be in Cincinnati.

"Once I got in the middle of yesterday, I started definitely stressing out and all that," Singer told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon after Tuesday's win. "It’s a lot, a trade in the middle of the year. Moving and all that. And my wife and kid are here with me too, so it’d be a lot to move. I’m happy I obviously didn’t have to move and I’m here competing with these guys.”

Singer had another quality start on Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings of work. He walked three and struck out six.

Stephenson was also expected to be dealt, so much so that he and his wife visited their favorite local places on Tuesday in case it would be their last day in the city.

"It was a very stressful kind of day yesterday," Stephenson said. "I kind of had my phone on me at all times. I hung out with the fam and then got a call from Tito at like 6:05 and I was like, ‘Oh boy.’ He just said nothing was happening. After that, it was a big sigh of relief. I’m just happy to be here and be a part of this organization and team.”

By holding onto both Stephenson and Singer, the Reds will look to make a run at the playoffs. They're five games back of the third and final Wild Card spot.