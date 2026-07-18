Andrew Abbott Makes Feelings Clear on Potential Reds Extension

The Cincinnati Reds came out of the gate firing to get the second half of the season underway on Friday night.

In the first game back after the All-Star break, the Reds took down the Colorado Rockies 7-2 at Coors Field. It was a strong performance for a team that needed to have one, and for the moment, the Reds are making waves on and off the field.

On Saturday, the team officially announced the contract signing for star rookie pitcher Chase Burns. Burns and the franchise agreed to a seven-year extension worth $105 million. Counting Hunter Greene, the Reds have a starting rotation that could be dangerous for years.

MLB.com's Mark Sheldon believes the Reds could be looking at extending another starter in the rotation.

Long-Term Lefty

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheldon believes that Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott could be next in line for an extension with the franchise.

Abbott recently spoke with Sheldon about the Reds extending Chase Burns as well as a potential extension for himself.

Here's what Abbott had to say about his own potential contract extension:

"I’ve always been open to it," Abbott said. "I don’t think I’ve ever had a conversation with them, but that definitely gives you a good feeling about opportunities."

The Right Move

Jul 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After earning his first All-Star selection in 2025, Abbott had somewhat of a slow start to the 2026 season. However, the lefty has been looking more like the 2025 version of himself as the season has gone on.

In 20 starts this season, Abbott is 5-5 with an ERA of 4.11. The Reds left-hander also has a WAR of 1.7.

There was a moment in time when the Reds were looking for Nick Lodolo to be the dominant lefty in the starting rotation. But with Lodolo's recurring blister issues, the Reds may need to look elsewhere for that solid left arm in the rotation.

Dangerous Trio

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locking up Abbott would be massive for this team beyond 2026. The ability to use Greene, Burns, and Abbott in one series is already a tough mountain to climb for any team. Knowing the Reds can have that trio long-term would make them one of the strongest rotations in the league.

Sure, starting pitching wasn't the issue coming into this season. Although injuries made the unit become an issue, the Reds have some strong arms in their rotation, and they should be locking them up for the future.