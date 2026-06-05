Reds Insider Says Terry Francona Is Facing His Biggest Challenge Yet

It has been a brutal week for the Cincinnati Reds. On Monday, the team started a series with the Kansas City Royals, and well, we all know how that turned out.

The Reds would end up dropping a three-game series to one of the worst teams in MLB. A series loss like that is enough to turn the conversation to the sky is falling, and that the Reds should go on a fire sale before the trade deadline. But it's also nice for the fan base to have the reminder to take a breather.

On Thursday, Reds pregame host Brian Giesenschlag joined the crew at First Word With James Rapien. During Giesenschlag's visit, the Reds insider shared his feelings on the current state of the team and how the team may handle the Elly De La Cruz injury.

Look Toward A Leader

May 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After a hot April, the Reds have fizzled out. However, Giesenschlag shared that he believes the moment the Reds find themselves in is the exact reason they have manager Terry Francona.

"This is why (the Reds) have Terry Francona," Giesenschlag explained when talking about the laundry list of injuries plaguing this team, as well as performances by players that are not on the level they should be.

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) interacts with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

"Right now, you have a manager that has to do a lot of managing. Some of those decisions, trying to figure out what the right move forward is... The Reds are in a place where they need their manager to guide them through this and see where it goes."

Giesenschlag's comments were some that most fans can agree with. Francona has been a winner everywhere he has been. He has the knowledge of this game to right the ship. However, time is running out faster than we think.

No Excuses

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) reacts as he watches a pop up in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. The Reds lost the series opener, 10-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's easy to live in the moment during baseball season. A series loss to the Royals is enough for this fan base to pull out the pitchforks. But take a breather. This team has been railroaded by injuries. Not that it's being used as an excuse, but every time they have a bad hand with injuries. But it's fair to say that when Francona can get players back like Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz, this season may look a lot different.

Giesenschlag had a perfect comment on how things can look completely different in one month's time. Does that mean the Reds will be competing for the top spot in the National League Central? Maybe not. It does mean the season is long. Let the future Hall of Fame manager fight through these troubled waters before we throw the white flag.