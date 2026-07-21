The Cincinnati Reds had a game to forget on Monday night. Fresh off of a series win over the Colorado Rockies, the Reds dropped their series opener to the Seattle Mariners 8-0.

Everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong in the loss on Monday night. From a cold offense to the defense having lapses in judgment, it was one of the most painful games this team has had this season.

To add the cherry on top of this garbage Sunday, Reds right fielder Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch during the game and was later pulled from the action. Manager Terry Francona provided an update on Steer after the game.

Major Update

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Spencer Steer (7) fields a throw for the final out of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Francona revealed to Charlie Goldsmith in the postgame that Steer did get an X-ray and that the team doesn't believe anything serious happened when he was hit by the pitch.

While there may not be any major issues with Steer's ribs, it's still a brutal blow for a team that can never seem to find a rhythm.

Steer has been one of the heartbeats of the team. A guy who does everything that is asked of him, Steer has delivered for the Reds on many occasions. However, is his time limited in Cincinnati?

Potential Trade Candidate

Cincinnati Reds central fielder Spencer Steer (7) catches a fly ball in the ninth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Monday was a painful reminder that the Reds need to be selling ahead of the trade deadline. If one were to pick which players would potentially bring solid assets in return for the franchise, it would be Steer.

A fan favorite, Steer is on track to have a season that is around his career average. The Reds utility man is batting .246, which is around his career average of .245, with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Those are not numbers that stand out above the crowd, but they are the kind of numbers a team that is making a playoff push would like to add to its lineup.

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) prepares to bat against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one knows what the future holds for anyone on this Reds roster. Steer is not the only player who could be moved before the deadline.

However, given all the unknowns around this franchise, this team still has to deliver a competitive product on the field.

One player that isn't going to let trade rumors hinder his performance is Steer. That's why it will be painful for this fan base to see the team move on from a player who brings it every night.