Reds Legend Joey Votto Reveals Mount Rushmore of Hitters He Played Against
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There's a good chance that the 2026 Cincinnati Reds are going to look a lot different by the time this week ends.
After the team finishes up their series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, it will be time for the front office to make some tough decisions regarding the roster as the trade deadline approaches.
You know who could really help this team right now? Joseph Daniel Votto. Prime Votto could possibly be the piece that could make this team competitive in 2026. Unfortunately, we don't get to live in a video game world.
Instead, Votto is enjoying retirement, and the baseball world is seeing a television star on the rise as the Reds legend has made waves during his recent visit to MLB Network.
During his latest trip to the network, Votto was asked to name the best hitters he played against during his career. Votto's Mount Rushmore of hitters he's played against is a pretty solid group of players.
The list included St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.
Honestly, this is a near perfect list. Reds fans don't need the reminder, but for a decade, Pujols killed every team he went up against, especially the Reds.
Trout and Judge have basically been the faces of the league during their generation. Although Trout has had the same issue as Votto, which is playing for a franchise that can't seem to get out of their own way.
Cabrera is a legend for two different franchises. While most see him as a Tigers star, and rightfully so, Cabrera also helped lead the then Florida Marlins to an unforgettable World Series victory over the New York Yankees in 2003.
A lot of talented bats in that lineup. But let's not forget how special Votto was for the Reds. In 17 seasons with the Reds, Votto finished with a career batting average of .294.
If someone is batting .294 for the Reds today, the team would need to lock them up for the next 10 years with a massive contract extension.
Talking great bats and the Reds is a little bit of a sore subject at the moment. Votto's future has to be in broadcasting. But if he does get the itch to get into coaching, the Reds could desperately use a hitting coach.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93