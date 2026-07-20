Reds Legend Joey Votto Set to Return to Baseball in Exciting New Role

A few years ago, Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto retired from the sport of baseball after an incredible career in the Queen City. Votto played his entire big league career with the Reds. As soon as his career ended, it seemed like he was destined to make a career within baseball in a different role.

Some viewed him as a potential hitting coach, especially considering how the Reds have struggled at the plate at times over the last few years. Most viewed Votto as a potential broadcaster because of his incredible and charismatic personality.

With the All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, Votto is set to soon make his debut as an analyst this season.

Joey Votto to Make Broadcasting Debut for NBC's Sunday Night Baseball

Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) high fives Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) at the conclusion of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 6-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Votto is scheduled to make his debut as an analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Baseball on July 26. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the New York Yankees for Votto's debut as an analyst, with the starting pitchers projected as Cristopher Sanchez and Will Warren, respectively.

Earlier this year, NBC Sports confirmed that Votto was expected to be a part of their coverage this year. He joins Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Rizzo as analysts for NBC and Peacock this season. All three of these former MLB stars have captured the hearts of baseball fans with their infectious personalities.

The trio is expected to help provide insight and coverage for the Wild Card round of the postseason, as well as select Sunday Night Baseball games.

This won't be Votto's first time stepping in front of a camera to provide insight for MLB this season. He's appeared on MLB Network on numerous occasions this season. Votto has previously discussed hitting, analytics, and many other topics on MLB Network.

The Reds great should provide a lot of additional insight into Sunday's game between the Phillies and Yankees. Votto could have some solid insight into MLB's new ABS challenge system. Votto was one of the better hitters in the league when it came to knowing the strike zone during his time with the Reds.

Either way, Sunday's game between the Yankees and Phillies has become must-watch television for Reds fans.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.