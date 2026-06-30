Reds Let 3-0 Lead Slip Away in Another Frustrating Loss to Brewers

This time it was the Brewers' No. 9 hitter, Joey Ortiz, clubbing a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth for a 5-3 win over the Reds Monday night in Milwaukee.

After leading 3-0 through five, the Reds' bullpen allowed five earned runs in three innings, blowing the lead and costing them the game. The Reds are now 39-44 and 0-4 against the Brewers this season. Don't worry, they're now 4-18 in the NL Central.

Nick Lodolo with Another Solid Outing

In five innings Monday night, Lodolo hurled a shutout that saw him throw 96 pitches. While only 52 were for strikes, he still managed to keep the Brewers off the scoreboard. Most impressively, he only allowed one hit despite walking four. Lodolo also struck out four batters.

Lodolo now has nine straight scoreless innings against the Brewers. It speaks to Lodolo's progression this season, being able to go right at the Brewers' lineup. He's not afraid to face this versatile lineup the Brewers have. That's a strong endorsement for Lodolo and a good sign for the Reds.

Chase Petty's Rough Outing proved to be the precursor

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) pitches the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Lodolo, Petty couldn't hold the Reds' 3-0 lead. In 1 2/3 innings, in which he threw 43 pitches, Petty allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks.

For as good as Petty has been of late, he's still going to have some outings like the one he had Monday night. Petty is still only 23 years old and has only pitched in 12 games across his first two seasons. He will bounce back from this.

Worse for the Reds, though, was that Petty's outing set the stage for another Reds' bullpen collapse and Brewers rally. In the bottom of the eighth, Joey Ortiz, the No. 9 hitter in the Brewers' lineup. clubbed a two-run home run off Tejay Antone to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead. Milwaukee would close out the game on top of the ninth to hang on for a 5-3 win.

Dane Myers

First off, the catch was incredible. Myers was completely on the run and somehow made the catch. Give him credit for that alone.

Seeing Myers crash into the wall and subsequently grimacing in pain was gut-wrenching. Myers has been so solid this season, way better than I expected him to be on this team. I thought he would be a nice depth piece, but he was so much more. He established himself as one of this team's best everyday players.

To see him get carted off was terrible. It looked like, to me at least, that it could have been a separated shoulder. Whatever it was, it did not look good.

On Deck

Tuesday night is Game 2 of the four-game series between the Reds and Brewers.

Rhett Lowder (3-5, 4.81 ERA) will start for the Reds against Brewers right-hander Brandon Sproat (2-4, 5.43 ERA). Sproat took a perfect game into the sixth inning last week against the Reds in Cincinnati.

First pitch is at 7:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.