Reds Offensive Woes Continue in Frustrating 7-1 Loss to Marlins

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins entered Sunday’s rubber match with the series on the line. It remained a low-scoring battle until a disastrous eighth inning unraveled things for Cincinnati, as the Marlins pulled away for a 7-1 win to take the series.

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from Sunday's series finale:

Nick Lodolo Tosses a Gem

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going against Marlins starter Eury Perez, the Reds knew they would need a good start from left-hander Nick Lodolo. He delivered in a big way. Lodolo gave up just three hits over five scoreless innings. He threw 44 of his 73 pitches for strikes and retired the last eight batters he faced.

Lodolo did a good job of mixing up his pitches on Sunday, throwing 26 sinkers, 20 changeups, 16 curveballs, and 11 fastballs. He lowered his ERA to 4.52 for the season.

Eury Perez Shuts Down the Reds' Offense

Aug 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eury Perez struggled with his command at times, walking five batters, but the Reds couldn't take advantage of it and managed just two hits off him over six innings. Both hits came from backup catcher Jose Trevino. Perez struck out five batters over his six innings of work. He threw 63 of his 100 pitches for strikes and hit 100 mph on five pitches.

The right-hander has had a nice season and lowered his ERA to 3.23 on the year.

Antone Struggles for Second Consecutive Day

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) to the dugout after finishing the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reds reliever Tejay Antone couldn't hold down the lead in Saturday's loss to the Marlins. On Sunday, he was once again called upon in the 8th, this time to keep the game tied at zero. With two outs, Antone hung a 3-1 sweeper to Heriberto Hernández, who hit it over the left-field wall to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

After an Elly De La Cruz error and a Miami single, Antone walked two consecutive batters to walk in a run to make it a 2-0 Miami lead.

Antone has been terrific all season long, but his last two outings are outings he'd like to forget.

After the Reds got back within one in the 8th, Ron Marinaccio got the first two outs in the ninth before giving up five runs to make it a 7-1 Marlins lead.

Tyler Stephenson Stays Hot

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Tyler Stephenson pinch-hit for Ke'Bryan Hayes to start off the inning and he hit the first pitch he saw over the right-center field fence. It was his seventh career pinch-hit home run and his 12th home run of the season.

Up Next

The Reds will host the St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game series at Great American Ball Park, starting with a doubleheader on Monday afternoon. Rhett Lowder will start in one of the two games for the Reds, but they've yet to announce a starter for the other game.