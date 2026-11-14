Reds Linked to Affordable Outfielder Who Could Revive Power in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of work to do this offseason when it comes to fixing what was statistically one of the worst offenses in Major League Baseball. One area that needs to be addressed is the outfield, and one player who has been linked to the Reds for a couple of years now is Taylor Ward.

Taylor Ward Could Boost the Offense and Outfield

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Taylor Ward (27) hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

﻿Clay Snowden of JustBaseball.com says that the Reds are "far and away the best fit" for Ward. He did take a step back in power last season, but he did improve in other key areas of his game. In 2025, he hit 36 home runs with a .475 slugging percentage and 103 RBI. Last season, his slugging percentage dropped to .311 and he hit just seven home runs with 37 RBI.

He underwent a dramatic change in his plate approach in 2026. He swung less frequently, struck out less, and walked more. This may have been an experimental year to work more on plate discipline, similar to Elly De La Cruz experimenting with a toe-tap approach during the 2025 season. From 2022 through 2025, Ward hit 20 or more home runs in all but one season, hitting 14 in 97 games in 2023. One area of concern is that his average exit velocity did drop from 2025 to 2026. It dropped from an average of 90 miles per hour in 2025 to 88.7 in 2026. This was the first time since the 2021 season that his average exit velocity dipped below 90 miles per hour since 2021.

He is projected to sign a short-term contract this offseason: one or possibly a two-year deal with an average annual value of around $7 million or more. If he can rebound in the power department, the Reds could get a steal of a signing. If he can hit 15–25 home runs in a lineup behind De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and JJ Bleday, he should have the opportunity to drive in more runs, and hitting in Great American Ballpark should help with his home run total if he can increase his exit velocity to what he has done for the majority of his career.

Should The Reds Sign Taylor Ward?

Aug 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Ward (27) catches a fly ball by New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think yes. There are not many outfield free agents in the Reds' price range who can make as much of a difference as Ward could potentially make. Some other outfield free agents that have similar upside to, or better than Ward include: Randy Arozarena, Dalton Varsho, Trent Grisham, Luis Robert Jr., Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki.

The Reds could potentially look to add more than just Ward. The outfield is not a strength going into 2027 by any means. The outfield depth is currently: JJ Bleday, Hector Rodriguez, Spencer Steer, Carlos Jorge, and Dane Myers. Adding one or two free agent outfielders will give more time to Jorge in Triple-A and take pressure off his development for the long term.

Nick Krall and the Reds need to do everything possible to explore all options in free agency this offseason. The Reds finished last in the NL Central for the first time since 2018, after making the postseason in 2025. Their window with Terry Francona as manager and with De La Cruz is shrinking. They should be looking to do whatever it takes to make the improvements necessary to fix what was the worst offense in baseball.