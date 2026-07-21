Reds Linked to Astros Slugger in Potential Trade Deadline Shocker

The Cincinnati Reds will almost certainly be sellers at the trade deadline in just over a week. They have plenty of expiring players who could be moved at the deadline without sacrificing the future of the team.

But the Reds could also look to buy some talent. They could be in the market to add players with team control in moves that help create a better outlook for their future, because as of right now, the future doesn't look incredibly bright.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently put together a list of the top 100 trade candidates ahead of the trade deadline. Shockingly, they listed the Reds as one of the best fits in a potential deal for Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes.

Trading for Isaac Paredes Would Make Sense for the Reds

Jul 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Paredes is only 27 years old but has been traded three times in the past four years. Houston's long-term infield glut and Paredes' free agency lining up with Peña's put Paredes squarely in the sights of teams looking for a right-handed bat," they wrote. "Though nobody's idea of a great hitter, he does specific things very well: pull the ball in the air and not strike out. Paredes will get on base around 34% of the time, bop you 20 home runs and can play corner-infield positions with reasonable competency. He's not a home run trade target. But a solid double? Sure."

Trading for Paredes would simply be a move to replace Ke'Bryan Hayes. The Reds have Sal Stewart as a corner infielder of the future. They have some additional infield talent coming up through the farm system. But they need another impact bat, especially with Hayes struggling, Spencer Steer potentially on the trade block, and Eugenio Suárez set to enter free agency at the end of the year.

Paredes has a club option for next season, which the Reds would certainly accept if they were to trade for him. This would allow Stewart and Paredes to work as the team's corner infielders. The Reds would also have the opportunity to attempt to sign him to a contract extension.

This isn't the most likely move for the Reds this season, but it's one that would make sense. The Reds took a chance on a controllable infielder with Hayes at the trade deadline in the past. They could look to make a better move by bringing in Paredes this season.

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