Reds Look to Get Back on Track Against Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds are getting ready for a six-game home stand that will start tonight at Great American Ballpark against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Reds have been reeling lately and have lost six of their last seven games, and sit at 32-35 in last place of the NL Central.

Nick Lodolo Projected to Start Game One

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds are predicted to roll out Nick Lodolo on the bump to start game one of the Reds' three-game series against the Diamondbacks. Lodolo currently has a 2-1 record to go along with his 5.51 ERA this year. The left-handed pitcher struggled in his last outing, tossing five innings of work against the Cardinals while allowing 10 hits and four earned runs.

The Diamondbacks are expected to start Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been fantastic so far this season. Rodriguez has logged a 5-2 record while owning a 2.52 ERA.

The Reds will likely go with Rhett Lowder in game two. Lowder has struggled at times this season and has posted a 3-3 record with a 5.01 ERA. Lowder had a decent outing against the Cardinals in his last time on the bump for Cincinnati, striking out four batters in three innings and allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

Diamondbacks Will Have Pitching Advantage Statistically Speaking

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 7, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks are projected to start Michael Soroka, who has an 8-3 record and a 3.28 ERA. Soroka had an elite outing in his last time out, logging seven innings and striking out six batters against the Washington Nationals. Soroka allowed one earned run and three hits as he collected his eighth win of the season.

Reds Could Have Chance to Jump on Struggling Pitcher Zac Gallen

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Reds plan to finish their series against the Diamondbacks with Andrew Abbott on the bump Abbott has a 4-4 record with a 4.10 ERA. Abbott had a productive outing in his last time out on the bump. He tossed six innings and struck out six batters while allowing four hits and three earned runs. The Diamondbacks are projected to finish their series against the Reds with pitcher Zac Gallen on the bump, who has a 3-5 record and a 5.45 ERA.

Friday's game against the Diamondbacks can be watched on Apple TV. The Reds will enter the series with three starting pitchers who combined don't have less than a 4.10 ERA. The Diamondbacks enter the series with a 34-34 record, good enough for third in the NL West.