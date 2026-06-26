Reds Look to Turn Season Around in Three Game Series vs Pirates
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The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to rebound from getting swept at home for the first time in the 2026 season as they're set to do battle with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Reds are currently 37-42, and are in last place in the NL Central, as they sit 12.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Projected to Start Tonight
The Reds are projected to start Andrew Abbott in game one of their series against the Pirates. Abbott has a 3.83 ERA this season and a 5-4 record to his name. Abbott’s last start came against the Yankees on June 20, when he struck out six Yankee batters in five innings of work, while allowing just one earned run on five hits.
Reds Will Have to Face off Against Paul Skenes in Game One
The Reds will face a massive task in the first game of the series, as they will face Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes currently has a 2.86 ERA, good enough to be ranked at No. 14 in the MLB. Skenes struck out eight batters in his last outing against the Rockies, allowing just two earned runs in six innings of work.
Chase Burns Will Hope to Continue Elite Season
The Reds are set to send out pitcher Chase Burns on the bump in game two. Burns has been incredible so far this season, and has a 9-1 record with a 2.00 ERA. Burns has faced the Pirates twice already this season and has been electric in both outings, pitching 12 innings of work while allowing 0 earned runs and striking out 14 batters. Burns has allowed four hits to the Pirates in his 12 innings pitched against Pittsburgh.
The Pirates are scheduled to start Jared Jones in game two of the series. Jones has a 1-1 record and a 5.75 ERA.
The Reds will roll out Brady Singer in the final game of the series against the Pirates. Singer has a 3-6 record this season and a 4.81 ERA. Singer faced the Pirates back on May 1, working through 3.1 innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits.
The Pirates are predicted to roll out Mitch Keller on the bump in the final game of the series to face off against Singer. Keller has a 5-5 record, with a 4.89 ERA to his name. Keller faced the Reds back on May 1, pitching seven innings of work while allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six batters.
The Reds will travel to Milwaukee for a four-game series once the Pirates series concludes, and first pitch of the three-game series against Pittsburgh starts tonight at 6:40 P.M.
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Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU athletics as well as the Mountain West Network. He currently also writes for the Oregon Ducks on SI and hosts a daily sports radio show in Southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM.