Reds Look to Turn Season Around in Three Game Series vs Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to rebound from getting swept at home for the first time in the 2026 season as they're set to do battle with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Reds are currently 37-42, and are in last place in the NL Central, as they sit 12.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Projected to Start Tonight

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Reds are projected to start Andrew Abbott in game one of their series against the Pirates. Abbott has a 3.83 ERA this season and a 5-4 record to his name. Abbott’s last start came against the Yankees on June 20, when he struck out six Yankee batters in five innings of work, while allowing just one earned run on five hits.

Reds Will Have to Face off Against Paul Skenes in Game One

Jun 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) on the bench in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Reds will face a massive task in the first game of the series, as they will face Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes currently has a 2.86 ERA, good enough to be ranked at No. 14 in the MLB. Skenes struck out eight batters in his last outing against the Rockies, allowing just two earned runs in six innings of work.

Chase Burns Will Hope to Continue Elite Season

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds are set to send out pitcher Chase Burns on the bump in game two. Burns has been incredible so far this season, and has a 9-1 record with a 2.00 ERA. Burns has faced the Pirates twice already this season and has been electric in both outings, pitching 12 innings of work while allowing 0 earned runs and striking out 14 batters. Burns has allowed four hits to the Pirates in his 12 innings pitched against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are scheduled to start Jared Jones in game two of the series. Jones has a 1-1 record and a 5.75 ERA.

The Reds will roll out Brady Singer in the final game of the series against the Pirates. Singer has a 3-6 record this season and a 4.81 ERA. Singer faced the Pirates back on May 1, working through 3.1 innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

The Pirates are predicted to roll out Mitch Keller on the bump in the final game of the series to face off against Singer. Keller has a 5-5 record, with a 4.89 ERA to his name. Keller faced the Reds back on May 1, pitching seven innings of work while allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six batters.

The Reds will travel to Milwaukee for a four-game series once the Pirates series concludes, and first pitch of the three-game series against Pittsburgh starts tonight at 6:40 P.M.