Reds Look to Win Second Straight Series Over NL Central Foe in Road Trip vs. Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds earned a series win over a National League Central opponent during their visit to PNC Park over the weekend. With the series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Reds will once again shift their focus to the Milwaukee Brewers.

You know the story. The Brewers have owned the Reds for the last few years, and the next chapter is setting up just like the last few. The Reds have another huge opportunity to turn this season around with their trip to Milwaukee this week.

It's a four-game series, which means four chances for the Reds to climb up the division ladder. Let's take a closer look at another big series against the Brewers.

Another Great Chance

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) shakes off his wrist after being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monday's series opener will feature Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (2-2) taking the mound against Brewers lefty Robert Gasser (1-3). Lodolo's last start came against the Brewers last week, and the left-hander was off to a solid start before a comebacker nailed him in the wrist, forcing him to exit after the fourth inning. If the Reds get the Lodolo that was working before the wrist injury, the team has a strong chance at getting off on the right foot in this needed road series.

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder walks to the dugout after being removed from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Rhett Lowder (3-5) will get the ball for game two in the series, as he goes up against Brandon Sproat (2-4) of the Brewers. The Reds right-hander will be looking for some revenge in this one, as he took a loss last week against the Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Game three of the series is a potential series decider. The winner of this game could clinch the series before the game four finale on Thursday. For the Reds, Andrew Abbott (5-4) will be on the bump. For the Brewers, left-hander Shane Drohan (3-2) will see the Reds after going five innings against the last week.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The series finale on Thursday will feature the best of the Reds' starting rotation. Chase Burns (9-1) will take on Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski (9-3). All signs are pointing to this one being an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. If the Reds want to belong in any discussions about the postseason, winning this one would go a long way in those conversations.

Once again, the opportunity is there for the taking. If you want to be treated like a serious franchise, you have to win the hard games. Beating the Brewers on the road could shift everything for this team. Are they up for the challenge?